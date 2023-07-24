Kansas man's Joplin domestic assault case dismissed

Jul. 24—Charges of domestic assault and burglary against a Galena, Kansas, man were dismissed earlier this month in Jasper County Circuit Court when his ex-girlfriend decided she did not wish to pursue his prosecution any longer.

The Jasper County prosecutor's office dismissed charges on 35-year-old Blake M. Wittenmyer on July 12.

Wittenmyer was charged with felony counts of first-degree burglary and second-degree domestic assault as well as a misdemeanor count of domestic assault in connection with an incident April 16 at the ex-girlfriend's apartment on South Hampshire Terrace in Joplin.

A probable-cause affidavit stated the ex-girlfriend heard her front door open and discovered Wittenmyer in the living room of her apartment. She purportedly told him to leave, and he grabbed her by the throat and threw her to the floor in front of their two daughters.

Wittenmyer continued choking her until their son heard the commotion and attempted to get him off his mother, according to the affidavit. The defendant then purportedly shoved his son away and fled.

