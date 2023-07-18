Kansas men convicted of kidnapping and torturing victim in KCK sentenced to prison

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced two Kansas men to significant prison time after they were convicted of kidnapping and torturing a man in Wyandotte County four years ago.

In February, a federal jury found David Carr, 36, of Kansas City and James Poterbin, 47, of Edwardsville guilty of kidnapping, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and discharging a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking charge, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas news release.

On July 6, the judge sentenced Carr to life in prison and Poterbin to 40 years in prison.

In 2019, Carr and Poterbin kidnapped and then beat, shot and stabbed a victim, who was the boyfriend of a woman who they mistakenly believed had stolen drug money from them, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial. The suspects then demanded payment for the victim’s release, before leaving him for dead.

Another person found the victim alive days later, and the victim was rescued.

When Carr and Poterbin realized the victim was alive and safe, Carr ordered a co-conspirator to burn down the house where the torture took place, per court records.