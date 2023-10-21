Kansas & Missouri high school football scores: Results from across the KC metro

Here are scores from Thursday and Friday night’s high school football games around the Kansas City metro.

Thursday’s results

Mill Valley 56, Shawnee Mission East 13

Olathe West 29, Shawnee Mission South 28

Friday’s results

Adrian 53, Tipton 16

Appleton City 56, Jasper 8

Atchison 66, Wyandotte 7

Bishop Miege 42, Blue Valley Northwest 16

Blue Valley Southwest 42, 21

Cair Paravel 74, Maranatha Christian 28

Cole Camp 16, Midway 14

Crest Ridge with Chilhowee 34, Russellville 20

East Buchanan 48, Lawson 8

Eudora 28, Paola 21

Gardner Edgerton 53, Olathe South 21

Grain Valley 42, Raytown 6

Harrisonville 42, Odessa 14

Kearney 42, Belton 7

Lafayette County 57, Carrollton 6

Lansing 84, Turner 6

Liberty North 43, Lee’s Summit West 12

Lincoln Prep 41, Sumner Academy 6

Louisburg 35, Spring Hill 21

Mid-Buchanan 50, KIPP KC Legacy 22

North Platte 30, Lathrop 15

Olathe East 25, Shawnee Mission Northwest 7

Olathe North 35, Lawrence Free State 21

Penney 64, West Platte 20

Platte County 48, William Chrisman 6

Sedalia Smith-Cotton 48, Hogan Prep 6

Shawnee Heights 47, Leavenworth 7

Smithville 24, Grandview 21

St. James Academy 26, Blue Valley North 7

St. Joseph Central 10, Truman 7

St. Marys 47, McLouth 0

St. Pius X 34, Savannah 13

Staley 54, North Kansas City 0

Tonganoxie 40, Ottawa 10

Wellsville 42, Baldwin 7

Windsor 52, Lone Jack with Kingsville 13

Harmon def. St. Mary’s Academy, forf.

Rockhurst def. OKC Patriots (Okla.), forf.

Saturday’s game

St. Michael the Archangel at University Academy with Kauffman Charter, 1 p.m.

For scores, stats, recaps, rankings, broadcasts and more, visit 810Varsity.com.

