Kansas & Missouri high school football scores: Results from across the KC metro
Here are scores from Thursday and Friday night’s high school football games around the Kansas City metro.
Thursday’s results
Mill Valley 56, Shawnee Mission East 13
Olathe West 29, Shawnee Mission South 28
Friday’s results
Adrian 53, Tipton 16
Appleton City 56, Jasper 8
Atchison 66, Wyandotte 7
Bishop Miege 42, Blue Valley Northwest 16
Blue Valley Southwest 42, 21
Cair Paravel 74, Maranatha Christian 28
Cole Camp 16, Midway 14
Crest Ridge with Chilhowee 34, Russellville 20
East Buchanan 48, Lawson 8
Eudora 28, Paola 21
Gardner Edgerton 53, Olathe South 21
Grain Valley 42, Raytown 6
Harrisonville 42, Odessa 14
Kearney 42, Belton 7
Lafayette County 57, Carrollton 6
Lansing 84, Turner 6
Liberty North 43, Lee’s Summit West 12
Lincoln Prep 41, Sumner Academy 6
Louisburg 35, Spring Hill 21
Mid-Buchanan 50, KIPP KC Legacy 22
North Platte 30, Lathrop 15
Olathe East 25, Shawnee Mission Northwest 7
Olathe North 35, Lawrence Free State 21
Penney 64, West Platte 20
Platte County 48, William Chrisman 6
Sedalia Smith-Cotton 48, Hogan Prep 6
Shawnee Heights 47, Leavenworth 7
Smithville 24, Grandview 21
St. James Academy 26, Blue Valley North 7
St. Joseph Central 10, Truman 7
St. Marys 47, McLouth 0
St. Pius X 34, Savannah 13
Staley 54, North Kansas City 0
Tonganoxie 40, Ottawa 10
Wellsville 42, Baldwin 7
Windsor 52, Lone Jack with Kingsville 13
Harmon def. St. Mary’s Academy, forf.
Rockhurst def. OKC Patriots (Okla.), forf.
Saturday’s game
St. Michael the Archangel at University Academy with Kauffman Charter, 1 p.m.
