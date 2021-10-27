Kansas mom returns to find apartment completely cleared out, left with nothing: 'My jaw dropped'

A Kansas City, Kansas, mother and her two daughters have nothing left after their home was allegedly cleared out due to an error from their property management company.



Myrohn Guthrie said her young children keep asking to return to their home, but no toys or electronics are there because everything was thrown out.

Guthrie and the girls found her apartment empty last weekend and are now staying with friends. She said Gateway Plaza Townhomes managers first told her to call the police thinking there must have been a burglary, but then it became apparent it was all the result of a clerical mistake.



She’s most disappointed to have lost items that were priceless to her family, including important paperwork like social security cards.



Guthrie said that, since the initial interaction, complex management hasn't reached out or said anything about a resolution.

Fox News reached out to the Seldin Company managers, whose home office is in Nebraska, but did not immediately get a response.