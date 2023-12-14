Kansas mother, daughter killed in accident with semi stopped at construction

A Kansas woman and her elementary-aged daughter were killed when the woman drove into the back of a semi stopped at a construction zone in Marion County on Wednesday morning.

Jessica R. Henson died at the scene, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper. The 43-year-old Wamego woman’s daughter also died, according to one of Henson’s coworkers.

The coworker said the daughter is elementary-aged.

A trooper wrote in the crash log that a child died. The KHP stopped giving name, age and hometown of children injured or killed in accidents in late 2022 or early 2023.

The accident was reported at 11:11 a.m. A 21-year-old Emporia man driving a semi and trailer was stopped at a Kansas Department of Transportation “work zone on U.S Highway 56 and 250th St, waiting on the flagger” when Henson drove a 2011 Hyundai Elantra into the back of the semi, the trooper wrote.

The semi driver was not injured.

The accident happened about nine miles north of Marion.

Henson’s Facebook profile says “Love my family!!” and shows that she created a fundraiser for the American Lung Association for her birthday last month.