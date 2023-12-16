Kansas museum director asks public to vote for it for USA Today 'Best New Museum' award

Atchison's Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum was in fourth place Friday among the 16 competitors in the "Best New Museum" category in USA Today's 2024 Reader's Choice Travel Awards.

The museum's executive director, Mindi Love Pendergraft, asked area residents to help the museum finish first by voting online in favor of it every day until the contest ends at noon on Dec. 25.

Members of the public may vote each day on every device they possess, she said in a news release.

“With thousands of Amelia Earhart fans and admirers casting their vote for us — every day until Christmas Day — we think the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum can soar to the top spot,” Love Pendergraft said.

This statue of trailblazing pilot Amelia Earhart is among features of Atchison's Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, which opened in April. The museum was in fourth place Friday among the 16 competitors in the "Best New Museum" category in USA Today's 2024 Reader's Choice Travel Awards.

Who's winning?

The Earhart museum is the only museum in the Midwest among those on the ballot, Love Pendergraft said.

The contest website said Thursday that the most votes had been received so far by the Buffalo AKG Art Museum in Buffalo, New York, followed in second place by Gettysburg Beyond the Battle Museum in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and in third by the Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas.

All 16 museums taking part in the contest are listed on the leaderboard on its website.

The winner will be announced at 11 a.m. Jan. 5.

Finishing first would focus valuable national attention on the Earhart museum, Love Pendergraft said.

“This special honor will not only shine a bright spotlight on our state-of-the-art museum in Amelia’s hometown, but also heighten the nation’s interest in exploring the many stellar museums and tourism attractions across Kansas and the Midwest,” she said.

What is the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum?

The Earhart museum opened last April at Amelia Earhart Memorial Airport, 1 mile west of Atchison at 16701 286th Road.

The $17 million museum was financed using donations from supporters that include NASA and corporate powerhouses Boeing, Bombardier, FedEx, Garmin and Lockheed Martin.

The museum's centerpiece is the only remaining Lockheed Electra 10-E, which was the type of plane being flown at the time of her disappearance by Earhart, a trailblazing female pilot from Atchison.

The plane is named "Muriel," after Earhart's sister, Grace Muriel Earhart Morrissey, who died in 1998 at age 98.

The museum celebrates the legacy of Earhart, whose accomplishments include being the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, the first person to fly solo from Hawaii to the U.S. mainland and the first woman to fly nonstop across the U.S.

Earhart, accompanied by navigator Fred Noonan, then attempted to fly around the world.

The trip was more than three-quarters complete when they vanished July 2, 1937, as they looked for a landing strip the U.S. government built for them on a small, U.S.-owned island in the South Pacific.

The fate of Earhart and Noonan remains one of the world's great unsolved mysteries.

The most commonly held theory is that Earhart, being unable to see the island, ran out of gas and ditched her plane at sea, where she and Noonan died.

