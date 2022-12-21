Kansas National Guard soldier sent to prison in exploitation of child

Dec. 21—SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal judge sentenced a National Guard soldier from Chanute, Kansas, to 16 years in prison Tuesday after sexually exploiting an 11-year-old girl from Missouri.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Bough at a hearing in federal court in Springfield sentenced Christian Sinclair, 22, to the term without parole and ordered that he remain on supervised release for 15 years once he has completed the sentence.

Sinclair pleaded guilty to the charge March 2, admitting that he used the victim to produce child pornography from Aug. 1, 2020, through June 15, 2021, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield.

A captain in the Kansas National Guard contacted police in Sierra Vista, Arizona, on June 15, 2021, after discovering that Sinclair, who was under his command, had been "sexting" an 11-year-old girl in Missouri. The captain learned of the matter when the defendant's fiancee reported to him that she had screenshots of communications between her and Sinclair in which he admitted "cheating" on her with the child, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

Investigators with the Joplin, Lamar and Chanute police departments, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force and the FBI subsequently learned that the girl sent Sinclair pornographic videos and photographic images of herself via Snapchat at his request and that he had sent her explicit images of himself.