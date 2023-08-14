Police raid on Kansas newspaper raises questions about legality, press freedom

Police defended the raid, but legal experts suggest it may have violated federal law designed to protect news organizations.

Christopher Wilson
·Senior Writer
·6 min read
1
In an unprecedented raid Friday, local law enforcement seized computers, cellphones and reporting materials from the Marion County Record office, the newspaper's reporters, and the publisher's home. (Mark Reinstein/MediaPunch /IPX via AP)
In an unprecedented raid Friday, local law enforcement seized computers, cellphones and reporting materials from the Marion County Record office, the newspaper's reporters, and the publisher's home. (Mark Reinstein/MediaPunch /IPX via AP)

A police department in Kansas is facing a wave of scrutiny following a raid on a small-town newspaper.

Police in Marion, Kan., which is home to 1,900 people, raided the offices of the Marion County Record as well as the home of publisher Eric Meyer on Friday, seizing computers, cellphones and the paper’s server. Meyer’s 98-year-old mother, Joan, was present at his home and died Saturday, which Meyer attributed to the stress of the events. The paper said that the home of 80-year-old vice mayor Ruth Herbel was raided at the same time.

In a story Saturday, the Record wrote that the elder Meyer collapsed at her home after being “stressed beyond her limits and overwhelmed by hours of shock and grief.” Eric Meyer has alleged that Police Chief Gideon Cody, who was hired to the position in late April, injured a reporter’s finger when grabbing her cell phone and that they photographed Meyers’ personal bank and investment statements at his home.

“Our first priority is to be able to publish next week,” Meyer said, “but we also want to make sure no other news organization is ever exposed to the Gestapo tactics we witnessed today. We will be seeking the maximum sanctions possible under law.”

Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions about a raid by local police and sheriff's deputies on his newspaper's newsroom and his home, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Marion, Kan.. The officers seized computers and cell phones and took photos of Meyer's personal financial records. (John Hanna/AP)
Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions about a raid by local police and sheriff's deputies on his newspaper's newsroom and his home, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Marion, Kan.. The officers seized computers and cell phones and took photos of Meyer's personal financial records. (John Hanna/AP)

Police defended the raid in a statement Saturday posted to Facebook, writing, “The victim asks that we do all the law allows to ensure justice is served.” The alleged victim is restaurant owner Kari Newll, who had ejected reporters from an event with Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kan., earlier this month and accused the newspaper of illegally obtaining information about her previous drunk-driving conviction.

Meyer has denied that accusation, saying they got the information about the restaurateur's drunk driving record from a separate source and published it only after Newell publicly accused the paper of wrongdoing at a city council meeting. Newell said the paper was targeting her and hurting her chances of obtaining a liquor license for her catering company.

According to a copy of the search warrant obtained by the Kansas Reflector, the raid was conducted on suspicion of identity theft and unlawful acts concerning computers. Marion County District Court Magistrate Judge Laura Viar has faced criticism for her approval of the search warrant, which cites Newell. Authorities haven’t made the affidavit that led to the warrant’s authorization available to the public yet.

An ongoing investigation into the police chief

In an unprecedented raid Friday, local law enforcement seized computers, cellphones and reporting materials from the Marion County Record office, the newspaper's reporters, and the publisher's home. (Mark Reinstein/MediaPunch /IPX via AP)
In an unprecedented raid Friday, local law enforcement seized computers, cellphones and reporting materials from the Marion County Record office, the newspaper's reporters, and the publisher's home. (Mark Reinstein/MediaPunch /IPX via AP)

In an interview with journalist Marisa Kabas, Meyer said that his paper had been investigating Cody, the new police chief, after former co-workers with the Kansas City police began reaching out after he was named to his new position with allegations that Cody “was about to be demoted at his previous job and that he retired to avoid demotion and punishment over sexual misconduct charges and other things.”

Meyer said that although they had “half a dozen or more” anonymous sources, they hadn’t run the story because no one would go on the record and they had been unable to get Cody’s personnel file to confirm.

“But the allegations—including the identities of who made the allegations—were on one of the computers that got seized,” Meyer said. “I may be paranoid that this has anything to do with it, but when people come and seize your computer, you tend to be a little paranoid.”

Cody told the Kansas City Star that the paper hadn’t published any of the allegations against him because they weren’t true. But, he added, “However, if they can muddy the water, make my credibility look bad, I totally get it. They’re gonna try to do everything they possibly can.”

A potential violation of the constitution and federal law

An empty spot on reporter Phyllis Zorn's desk shows where the tower for her computer sat before law enforcement officers seized it in a raid on the Marion County Record, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Marion County, Kan. Editor and Publisher Eric Meyer says the raid was designed to intimidate the newspaper as it investigated local issues. (John Hanna/AP)
An empty spot on reporter Phyllis Zorn's desk shows where the tower for her computer sat before law enforcement officers seized it in a raid on the Marion County Record, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Marion County, Kan. Editor and Publisher Eric Meyer says the raid was designed to intimidate the newspaper as it investigated local issues. (John Hanna/AP)

The raid has invited criticism from journalists and organizations both local and national. It has also inspired a wave of new, $35 annual online subscriptions to the Marion County Record from those wanting to support the paper.

“An attack on a newspaper office through an illegal search is not just an infringement on the rights of journalists but an assault on the very foundation of democracy and the public’s right to know,” said Emily Bradbury, executive director of the Kansas Press Association. “This cannot be allowed to stand.”

In a letter to Cody, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press called the raid “significantly overbroad, improperly intrusive, and possibly in violation of federal law,” and urged police “to immediately return any seized equipment and records to the newspaper; purge any such records retained by your department; and initiate a full, independent, and transparent review into your department’s actions.”

Lynn Oberlander, a First Amendment attorney, told NPR that police raids on newsrooms are rare because they’re illegal under the Privacy Protection Act of 1980. Police defended the raid by saying they were directly investigating a crime committed by the journalists. However, experts say that while the federal law allows police to search journalists when there’s probable cause to believe they’ve committed a crime, that exception doesn’t apply if the journalist’s alleged offense is connected to newsgathering.

"It raises concern for me," Oberlander said. "It normalizes something that shouldn't be happening — that Congress has said should not happen, that the First Amendment says should not happen."

The Marion paper isn’t the only recent example of reporters being targeted by law enforcement. A small-town newspaper in Oklahoma has been harassed by local authorities in recent years for their reporting on corruption in the sheriff’s office. In 2019, San Francisco police raided the home of a journalist investigating the mysterious death of a public defender, eventually settling for $369,000 in damages for doing so. Last year, a newspaper publisher in New Hampshire accused the state attorney general’s office of overreach after she was arrested on charges tied to illegal political advertising.

Recommended Stories

  • Panic will host its first games showcase on August 29th

    Panic will host its first games showcase later this month. Expect more details on 'Nour: Play With Your Food' and 'Despelote,' as well as new game announcements from the publisher of 'Firewatch' and 'Untitled Goose Game.'

  • Millions of Americans' health data stolen after MOVEit hackers targeted IBM

    Millions of Americans had their sensitive medical and health information stolen after hackers exploiting a zero-day vulnerability in the widely used MOVEit file transfer software raided systems operated by tech giant IBM. Colorado's Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF), which is responsible for administering Colorado’s Medicaid program, confirmed on Friday that it had fallen victim to the MOVEit mass-hacks, exposing the data of more than four million patients. In a data breach notification to those affected, Colorado's HCPF said that the data was compromised because IBM, one of the state's vendors, "uses the MOVEit application to move HCPF data files in the normal course of business.”

  • The best webcams for 2023

    Here's a list of the best webcams you can buy for your laptop or desktop, plus advice on how to choose the right one for you.

  • Robomart is banking on ‘store-hailing’ to bring self-driving stores directly to customers

    What started as a safety precaution has become an everyday occurrence for many, as people are skipping restaurant waits and grocery store lines for the convenience of apps like Instacart and Seamless. When it comes to buying things from the supermarket or drug stores, websites can be difficult to navigate and rarely offer an accurate representation of what’s actually in stock at a given time. It’s pretty much what it sounds like: Instead of ride hailing services like Uber and Lyft, it brings a small cross section of a store directly to consumers by way of a small, stocked-up, self-driving vehicle.

  • 'Makes a HUGE difference': If you struggle to see small print, this $19 magnifier can help

    Conquer even the smallest type with this handy gadget — complete with a light that allows you to read in bed without irking your spouse.

  • NASCAR results, highlights: Michael McDowell holds off Chase Elliott to win on Indy road course

    The NASCAR Cup series stages its annual double-header with the IndyCar series this weekend, with both running on venerable Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.

  • Nikola shares tank after EV maker recalls its battery-electric big rigs

    Electric truck maker Nikola shares plummeted Monday after it recalled nearly all of its battery electric semi trucks. The company recalled 209 of its Class 8 Tre battery electric vehicles after a third-party investigation found a coolant leak likely caused a battery fire in one of its trucks. The company said Friday it has placed a temporary hold on new BEV sales until a resolution is in place.

  • Disgruntled James Harden calls out 76ers GM in China: 'Daryl Morey is a liar'

    Harden said in China that he won't play for an organization that Morey's part of.

  • Another $100M for AI, why not

    On the earnings front, we're looking ahead to Monday.com, Getty, Cisco, Bill.com and Palo Alto Networks this week. News that Anthropic is raising another $100 million got us talking about a few other AI rounds that are in the pipeline; the gist is that there is a lot of money flowing around AI startup-land these days.

  • Rays say MLB looking into social media posts involving Wander Franco

    Tampa manager Kevin Cash on Wander Franco: "I'm aware of the speculation. I'm not going to comment any further on that."

  • Mixlab adds to veterinary pharmacy footprint following $10M Series A extension

    The global pandemic showed most of us how easy it was to get items delivered to our homes, and that expanded into anything we needed for our pets, too. Dozens of companies are infusing technology into the care aspect — for example, Airvet,  Digitail, The Vets and Dutch — while Mixlab is working on the pharmacy side offering pet prescription and wellness solutions. Today, Mixlab announced $10 million in additional funding to meet some of that demand.

  • CoinDesk to cut staffing ahead of potential sale

    CoinDesk, a crypto media business owned by Digital Currency Group, is reducing its workforce according to an internal email viewed by TechCrunch. Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that the media organization was nearing a deal to be sold to a group of investors for $125 million. The investment is led by Matthew Roszak of Tally Capital and Peter Vessenes of Capital6, according to people close to the matter, WSJ said.

  • I'm an interior designer, and these are my top picks from Wayfair's Anniversary Sale

    Hurry! Save up to 70% on everything from patio furniture to headboards before the discounts end on August 15.

  • Fed rate cuts could come as soon as next May, Goldman Sachs says

    With a recession increasingly out of sight, Goldman Sachs sees easing inflation as the catalyst that will drive Fed rate cuts in the second quarter of next year.

  • The Morning After: The music industry battles the Internet Archive

    The biggest news stories this morning: Another Internet Archive lawsuit, SBF in jail and Apple loves Messi.

  • Mastercard to purchase a minority stake in MTN’s $5.2B fintech business

    Mastercard has agreed to purchase a minority stake in the fintech division of MTN Group, Africa’s largest cellphone provider, which it values at $5.2 billion. The signing of the formal investment agreements will likely occur very soon as both parties near the end of the regular due diligence process; the investment will be closed subject to usual closing conditions, MTN announced in a statement on the company’s half-year financial performance posted on Monday. According to MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita, the deal will be structured as a commercial partnership on payments and remittances employing Mastercard’s technical infrastructure to develop throughout Africa and an investment in a minority share.

  • India's local manufacturing push spurs 2 billion mobile unit shipments

    India's ambitious push for self-sufficiency in mobile phone assembling is yielding results. India shipped 2 billion domestically assembled smartphones and feature phones between 2014 to 2022 as part of its Make in India initiative, according to a new research, as the world's second largest handset market pushes to become self-reliant with its growing manufacturing infrastructure. A staggering 98% of all mobile phone shipments within the Indian market in 2022 were domestically produced and 16% of the production was exported, according to Hong Kong-headquartered market and research firm Counterpoint, compared to a mere 19% in 2014, the year Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration assumed office.

  • Tech stocks have a yield problem: Morning Brief

    The tech trade is having a painful August. You could put all the blame -- or most of it — on one thing.

  • Bugs in transportation app Moovit gave hackers free rides

    Hackers could have hijacked the user accounts of a popular transportation app and used them to get free rides and access people’s personal information, according to a security researcher. Omer Attias, a security researcher at SafeBreach, said he found three vulnerabilities in the Moovit app, which allowed him to collect new Moovit user’s registration information from all over the world — including cell phone numbers, email addresses, home addresses, and the last four digits of credit cards. Worst of all, the bugs could have allowed him to take over other people’s accounts, and consequently their credit cards, to pay for his own rides.

  • Hello IRS? How billions of dollars changed calling the tax man in one year

    4,000 new customer service representatives have been hired this year alone to help the IRS in its mission to improve user experience. Is it working?