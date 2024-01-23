Kansas nurse who died on medevac flight honored and remembered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Adam Tebben died over the weekend doing what he loved: working as a travel nurse on a flight in Oklahoma to save patients.

“We want to provide that support to patients at their worst and make a difference in their lives,” said Bethany Diercks on Monday.

Diercks worked with Tebben and explained that he was doing what he loved when his Air Evac lifeteam flight went down in Oklahoma outside the town of Hyro Saturday night.

“He was willing to put others first in any circumstance,” said Diercks. “Because he cares. He put his heart and soul into it. Unfortunately, he passed away doing what he loved. His goal was always to be a flight nurse.”

Tebben, who was a travel nurse from Wichita, Kansas, on assignment in Oklahoma, is remembered by many in the profession who say he can not be replaced.

“He gave his life caring for other people,” said friend Briauna Barkdoll. “So he was selfless and dedicated.”

Barkdoll says she also works on a different air medical team saving lives. The accident that took the life of her friend gives her pause.

“And he actually helped me get onto my flight job here,” said Barkdoll.

Barkdoll says she will not hesitate to keep doing her job because it’s what Adam preached every day in his life.

“Definitely puts things more into perspective on how actually dangerous the job is,” said Barkdoll. “But he’s always been extremely dedicated to his job. He’s always been the type of person that would advocate for his patients and other nurses. And he was always somebody you could count on regardless. It was always more than just a job to him.”

While the NTSB investigates what went wrong on the flight this past weekend, others say what Adam lived for every day is what they will carry with them to remember him.

“He really made it so work was fun. And we just had a good time. He liked to razz, and we always had a good shift when Adam was on,” said friend Michelle Lehman. “And he will definitely be missed. He made a good impression. Always willing to help. And just jumped up and always was there. He had our back.”

Diercks says Tebben’s legacy continues. She says he was a member of the Kansas Board of Nursing. “He’s an advocate statewide, if not further,” explained Diercks.

Celebration of life services for Adam Tebben are pending.

