Kansas officer convicted of 12 felonies, including rape, loses police license

An officer in Kansas who was convicted of a dozen felonies, including rape, has lost his police license.

Todd W. Allen was an officer with the Hutchinson Police Department from October 1994 to January 2019.

According to records from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, Allen contacted women in various parks from October 2012 to July 2018. Though off-duty, he told them he was a law enforcement officer or security officer, used a flashlight to obstruct their view and sexually assaulted them, CPOST records said.

Starting in May 2019, Allen entered five properties and looked into windows. In July 2022, a witness caught Allen on a camera.

CPOST documents said Allen searched the police department’s records to review the cases. Eventually he admitted he was the park prowler.

Allen was convicted of 12 felonies, including two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, according to court records. He was also found guilty on five counts of breach of privacy. Allen was sentenced to 165 months on one of the rape charges with additional time on the other offenses running concurrently.

His attorney Chrystal Krier, now a judge in the 18th Judicial District, declined to comment.

CPOST, the state agency responsible for issuing and revoking police officer certification, rescinded Allen’s police license on July 12, citing his criminal conduct and failing “to maintain good moral character.”