Kansas officials vote to settle federal lawsuit alleging discrimination, hostile workplace at prison

The state will settle a gender discrimination lawsuit involving a former captain at Hutchinson Correctional Facility

A group of lawmakers voted Tuesday to settle a federal lawsuit brought by a former captain at Hutchinson Correctional Facility, who alleged the Kansas Department of Corrections created a hostile work environment and discriminated against her because of her sex.

Erin Peppiatt was fired from her position in 2020 for engaging in a sexual relationship with a subordinate, even though she alleged in a lawsuit later that year that such relationships were common and male staff could engage in such behavior with impunity.

The lawsuit alleged several top prison officials violated her constitutional right to equal protection under the 14th Amendment, as well as her First Amendment right to free speech and said the agency engaged in sex discrimination and created a hostile work environment.

The case was set to go to a jury trial later this month but that was abruptly cancelled in August, with both parties coming to a settlement agreement, court records show.

A panel of top lawmakers charged with approving such deals, called the State Finance Council, approved the proposed settlement Tuesday, though the exact terms are unknown because the matter was discussed in executive session.

'Historic' promotion followed by lack of training, unfair infractions: Lawsuit

In the lawsuit, Peppiatt said her promotion to captain in 2016 was historic, the first time such an event occurred at HCF in nearly a decade, the lawsuit said.

But in the wake of the move, she said she was not given proper training and was undermined by male colleagues.

The then warden and deputy warden allegedly reprimanded Peppiatt for minor infractions on her watch, something she said did not occur for men in similar positions.

While senior corrections officers would routinely interact with their colleagues socially, including parties at the house of one captain, Peppiatt said getting coffee with a colleague also earned her a rebuke.

At one point, a colleague "dressed a C.P.R. dummy in a wig made from a mop, a female vest, and lipstick and called it Captain Peppiatt," she alleged, and other staff called her "stupid" and said they did “not feel that females should be working" in the prison.

Peppiatt was ultimately dismissed as a result of a relationship she had with a subordinate, as well as lying about the matter to KDOC investigators.

But the lawsuit alleged two other instances where senior prison officials were aware of relationships involving male captains and their subordinates, yet took no action.

"Defendant’s actions were intentional and were made with reckless indifference to Captain Peppiatt’s rights and sensibilities," the lawsuit said. "If Captain Peppiatt were a male, she would not have been treated in the manner described herein."

KDOC claims others were disciplined and termination justified

Lawyers representing KDOC argued internal complaints filed by Peppiatt were reviewed and employees disciplined, including the suspension of one officer who placed a "fragile" sticker on her locker, with others reprimanded for not reporting the incident.

Assistant Attorney General Shon Qualseth and Jon Graves, both representing KDOC, said in a filing last year that Peppiatt's "claim that whenever she complained, nothing was done, just does not hold water."

"It is further clear that plaintiff was not terminated under circumstances giving rise to any inference of discrimination," the filing said. "Plaintiff was terminated under well‐known, common‐sense workplace rules to not have romantic entanglements with employees that a person supervises, and don’t lie. Plaintiff repeatedly violated both rules."

KDOC and a lawyer representing Peppiatt didn't immediately return a request for comment on the proposed settlement.

Andrew Bahl is a senior statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached at abahl@gannett.com or by phone at 443-979-6100.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: States to settle lawsuit over sex discrimination in Kansas prison