Reuters

Traders expressed worry on Monday about how long Canada's TC Energy Corp would take to clean up the largest U.S. crude oil spill in neary a decade and restart its Keystone oil pipeline after more than 14,000 barrels of oil leaked last week. TC Energy shut the pipeline after the spill was discovered late last Wednesday in Kansas. The company told officials in Washington County, Kansas, on Monday that they have not yet determined the cause and that they started excavating around the pipeline.