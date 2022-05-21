Kansas police identify 'poopetrator' who allegedly defecated in Wichita beauty store: 'NOT Amber Heard'

Police in Kansas have identified a woman who allegedly defecated on beauty store products in Wichita, causing the destruction of eight wigs that were for sale.

The Wichita Police Department said that the woman entered a beauty supply store on May 10 and defecated "in the middle of the aisle."

Police say that the defecation was "significant enough that 8 wigs were destroyed as a result," adding that the owner wants to identify the "poopetrator" in order to pursue criminal charges.

The incident was caught on the store's surveillance camera, according to police.

"The defecation was significant enough that 8 wigs were destroyed as a result, and the business would like to know who the poopetrator is so they can pursue criminal charges. The incident was captured on video surveillance, but for the good of all of you we are not posting the footage of the offending fecal assault," the police department said in a Facebook post.

In the comment section of the Facebook post, the police department joked "We've already confirmed that this is NOT Amber Heard so please stop calling and emailing that info!"

"This might be one of those cases that sticks with us," the police department also joked.

The reference to Amber Heard stems from Johnny Depp's in-court testimony that his ex-wife defecated in his bed. Heard, however, claimed the feces were from her dogs.

"I lived with those dogs for many years," Depp said. "That did not come from a dog. It just didn't."

