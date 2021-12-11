Kansas police officer’s dog beheaded in ‘targeted attack,’ authorities say

The 3-month-old puppy of a Kansas police officer was beheaded in what authorities now believe to be a “targeted attack” against law enforcement.

The Parsons Police Department in a press release earlier this month revealed they received a call from one of their own, who was reported at the time that his all black, German Shepherd dog, named Ranger, had been murdered. The pup was released into the backyard around 7 a.m. local time, police said.

Around 2 p.m., Ranger’s owner found him lying in the yard “with its head severed.” Authorities believe the canine was shot in the head before being decapitated.

“I cannot even describe my feelings of disdain for the person(s) responsible. I am an avid dog lover as I have made it clear to the community over the years that I have been here, I have 2 rescue dogs, one that I adopted from our local shelter,” Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks said in a statement.

Investigators suspect the slaying was carried out at another location and that the suspect returned the dog to his home after the attack.

“The level of cowardice that would lead someone to kill a little puppy named ‘Ranger’ is astonishing.”

Authorities have said they’ve since been in contact with neighbors and people in the area at the time, but have so far made no arrests. A $1,000 reward was initially offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction, though the figure has since ballooned to $4,000 courtesy of donations from residents.

“This is disgusting enough that it was done to an animal in our community, but when you add in that this appears to be a targeted attack on the home and personal property of a police officer, this makes it nothing more than a hate crime,” Spinks said.