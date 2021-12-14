Kansas police search for person who beheaded officer’s puppy in ‘senseless attack’

Authorities in a southeastern Kansas town are asking for help finding the person who decapitated a police officer’s 3-month-old German Shepard named Ranger.

On Dec. 3, dispatch in the town of Parsons, Kansas, received a call from one of their officers who said his dog had been found dead in the 1400 block of South 14th Street, Sgt. Jason Ludwig, a spokesman for the Parsons Police Department in Labette County, said in a news release.

The officer let Ranger into the fenced-in backyard at about 7 a.m. that day, Ludwig said. He found his body at about 2 p.m.

“Officers determined that the puppy had its head sliced off with a sharpened blade at another location and then the suspects returned the body to the backyard,” Ludwig wrote.

Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks, who has two rescue dogs of his own, said at the time that he hoped the perpetrator would be prosecuted.

“I cannot even describe my feelings of disdain for the person(s) responsible,” he wrote. “The level of cowardice that would lead someone to kill a little puppy named ‘Ranger’ is astonishing.”

Police asked those in the neighborhood to share any home surveillance video in the hopes of identifying a suspect.

“Our officers are attacked, hit, kicked, bit, scratched, called every name in the book and even spit on, as a part of our job, but this kind of senseless attack on a puppy at the home of an officer can’t be tolerated,” Parsons Police Deputy Chief Dennis Dodd said in the news release. “We just can’t allow this to happen as a community.”

Because of the “alarming” nature of the crime, the department initially offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, according to the release.

A few days after the initial news, the police department put out an update on Facebook saying they received an outpouring of community support, including donations toward the reward, which increased to at least $3,000.

“This was not just the killing of a dog. It was a brutal mutilation of a beloved pet and attempted threat to one of our officers. ‘Ranger’ the puppy was a pet and a family member,” Spinks wrote. “We are thanking the community for their comforting thoughts and prayers.”

Anyone with information on the dog’s killing is asked to contact the Parsons Police Department at 620-421-7060 or call the Tip Line at 620-421-7057 or email at tips@parsonspd.com.