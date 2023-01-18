Kansas professor avoids prison in blow to Trump-era China-related probe

Feng "Franklin" Tao, a professor at the University of Kansas
6
Nate Raymond
·2 min read

By Nate Raymond

(Reuters) - A University of Kansas professor avoided prison on Wednesday for making a false statement related to work he was doing in China in the latest setback for a Trump-era U.S. Department of Justice crackdown on Chinese influence within American academia.

Prosecutors had asked U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson in Kansas City, Kansas, to sentence Feng "Franklin" Tao to 2-1/2 years in prison, even after the judge in September threw out most of his trial conviction for concealing work he did in China.

Robinson instead sentenced the chemical engineering professor to time served with no fine or restitution. Peter Zeidenberg, his lawyer, in an email said Tao was "immensely relieved by the sentence."

Tao, who was indicted in 2019, was among about two dozen academics who were charged as part of the "China Initiative," which launched in 2018 during former Republican President Donald Trump's era and aimed to counter suspected Chinese economic espionage and research theft.

Tao, 51, has denied wrongdoing, and Zeidenberg said he plans to appeal his conviction on the one remaining count in the case for failing to disclose his affiliation with a Chinese university on a form submitted to the University of Kansas.

The Justice Department did not respond to requests for comment.

The Justice Department under Democratic President Joe Biden in February 2022 ended the China Initiative following several failed prosecutions and criticism that it chilled research and fueled bias against Asians, though it said it would continue pursuing cases over national security threats posed by China.

Prosecutors said Tao, who worked on renewable energy projects, concealed his affiliation with Fuzhou University in China from the University of Kansas and two federal agencies that provided grant funding for the professor's research.

A jury in April convicted him of four of the eight counts against him. But Robinson in September overturned three wire fraud convictions, citing a lack of evidence.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Kansas researcher given time served in China-related case

    A former researcher who was accused of hiding work he did in China while employed by the University of Kansas, was sentenced Wednesday to time served by a federal judge who said his action did not warrant a prison sentence. Tao did not disclose on a form he filled out for Kansas in 2018 that he was named to a Chinese talent program, the Changjiang Professorship. Federal prosecutors argued that Tao defrauded the University of Kansas, the U.S. Department of Energy and the National Science Foundation by lying about work he was doing for Fuzhou University in China.

  • Kansas researcher faces sentencing in China-related case

    The former researcher was accused of hiding work he did in China while employed by the University of Kansas, which prosecutors say cost the school and federal agencies hundreds of thousands of dollars.

  • Russian cryptocurrency owner arrested in Miami for allegedly transmitting over $700M in illicit funds

    Anatoly Legkodymov, 40, a Russian national who resides in China, was charged with conducting an unlicensed money transmitting business.

  • Grilling Musk: use CEO's tweets, thin skin against him, trial experts say

    As Elon Musk prepares to take the stand at a trial to determine whether he misled investors about taking Tesla Inc private in 2018, the billionaire can expect his tweets, public comments and his thin skin to be used against him, legal experts said. Tesla shareholders want a jury to find Musk liable for a 2018 tweet that he had "funding secured" to take the electric vehicle maker private, which sparked wild swings in the company's securities. Investors lost millions of dollars as it became clear no buyout was imminent, the shareholders allege.

  • Gay MSNBC Anchor Challenges Homophobic GOP Candidate on Air

    The Republican has run for and lost the Virginia U.S. House seat twice, most recently in 2022, before the Democratic winner died suddenly.

  • Iowa man sentenced to 50 years in prison for boy's death

    Iowa man sentenced to 50 years in prison for boy's death

  • Trump's campaign formally requests that Facebook restore his account

    Trump's campaign formally requests that Facebook restore his account

  • Joe Biden Is Upset Republicans Won't Support Police Reform

    During his now infamous appearance at a National Action Network event honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President Biden took aim at Republicans for not passing a Democratic policing reform bill.

  • Kentucky police chase man who fled from a traffic stop, find dead body in his vehicle

    State police say investigators found a dead body after stopping a suspect who led officers on a multi-county chase Wednesday.

  • Cohen meets Trump prosecutors amid renewed hush money probe

    Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, said he met for 2½ hours Tuesday with Manhattan prosecutors who have revived a years-old investigation into payments made to a porn star to keep her quiet about an alleged extramarital tryst. Cohen said he had been “ordered not to disclose” any of the people present at the meeting or to discuss prosecutors’ area of interest in any detail. Trump has denied the affairs.

  • Police departments turn to historically Black colleges to replenish their ranks

    As police departments across the country continue to face significant challenges with recruiting and retaining officers, some are turning to historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs.

  • E. Jean Carroll defamation case: Some Trump deposition excerpts ordered released as trial date set

    The two cases are part of a much larger array of investigations and other legal issues hanging over Donald Trump as he pursues a 2024 White House run.

  • Trump’s in, but where’s everybody else? Why the GOP presidential campaign is off to a slow start

    Former President Donald Trump is the only major Republican to declare his candidacy so far in the 2024 White House race. We look at the reasons behind the slow start to this cycle

  • Pompeo says North Korea’s Kim opened secret meeting with ‘joke about assassination’: memoir

    Former Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo wrote in his new memoir that his secret meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un in 2018 began with a “joke about assassination.” “This small, sweating, evil man tried to break the ice with all the charm you would expect from a mass murderer. ‘Mr.…

  • Deaf student's lawsuit at center of Supreme Court case

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear a case that could make it more difficult for students with disabilities to resolve problems quickly when they're not getting needed assistance in public schools. The question for the justices involves a federal law that guarantees disabled students an education specific to their needs. Lawyers for Miguel Luna Perez, a deaf student who attended public school in Sturgis, Michigan, said that for more than a decade the school system failed to provide him with a qualified sign language interpreter and misled his parents into believing he was on track to earn his high school diploma.

  • Ocala police: Armed security guard sexually assaulted teen girl in empty movie theater

    Ocala police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a girl, age 15, inside an empty movie theater at the Hollywood 16 multiplex.

  • Boyfriend of runaway aristocrat who vanished with newborn baby is convicted rapist

    The boyfriend of a runaway mother from an aristocratic family who has vanished with him and their newborn baby is a convicted rapist, it has emerged.

  • W.Va. House passes bill to cut personal income tax by half

    West Virginia's Republican-dominated House of Delegates passed a historic 50 percent reduction of the state's personal income tax Wednesday, rejecting a plan from Democrats that would have completely eliminated the tax for the lowest earners in one of the poorest U.S. states. The bill — a proposal from Gov. Jim Justice — passed the House of Delegates 94 to 2, with four members not voting. In a statement immediately following the vote, the Republican governor said the cut would “put money in the pockets of hardworking West Virginians.”

  • Exclusive-U.S. energy chief warns Republicans that oil bill would raise pump prices

    U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm warned Republicans in a letter seen by Reuters on Wednesday that limiting President Joe Biden's authority to tap the nation's oil reserves would undermine national security, cause crude shortages and raise gasoline prices. Biden repeatedly tapped the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) last year to manage rising gasoline prices and supply disruptions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The sales shrunk the SPR to about 380 million barrels, the lowest level since 1984, raising concerns about energy security.

  • Zelenskyy: Ukraine already has three guaranteed batteries of Patriot air defence system

    Ukraine will receive three batteries of Patriot anti-aircraft systems meant to protect the Ukrainian sky from Russian missiles. Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, in an evening address to Ukrainians on 17 January Quote: "It is today that Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, told us very important news which was basically a follow-up of our recent talks.