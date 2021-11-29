Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman, 21, arrested for DUI weeks after domestic violence arrest

Controversial Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman, 21, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence over the weekend, four weeks after he was arrested and charged with domestic battery, prompting lawmakers to renew calls for his resignation.

Coleman was arrested on the I-70 highway heading west bound by Kansas State Highway Patrol at 1 a.m. Saturday. He was released later the same day on $250 bond, Douglas County jail records show.

At the time of the arrest, he was out on bond for a misdemeanor domestic battery charge related to an Oct. 30 incident involving his family. He pleaded not guilty in the case in Johnson County District Court and posted bond on Nov. 2, according to court records.

In that incident he allegedly spit on, hit and pushed his brother, then allegedly threatened to attack his grandfather, according to the affidavit, NBC affiliate KSNT reported. He's due back in court for the domestic violence case on Dec. 22.

Coleman, a Democrat, assumed office representing Kansas’ 37th District in the state House of Representatives in January.

In the election, he faced scrutiny for making incendiary comments on social media and past abusive behavior towards girls in middle school. When he was running for office, he said allegations that he engaged in online bullying, blackmail and revenge porn were true, and apologized for targeting several middle-school girls. He said his past behavior was that of “a sick and troubled” 14-year-old.

In January, 13 Democrats filed a complaint against Coleman in a bid to remove him from office over his history of abusive behavior.

It culminated with a House committee issuing a written warning to Coleman. The committee determined that the allegations in the complaint were true and his conduct was "unfitting" for a lawmaker.

Last month, Coleman was banned from Kansas Department of Labor property for allegedly berating a police, the Kansas City Star reported.

His latest arrest drew scorn and calls for his resignation from his fellow lawmakers.

Gov. Laura Kelly, a fellow Democrat, called on Coleman to step down.

"Mr. Coleman’s most recent arrest is further evidence that he is not fit to serve in the Kansas House of Representatives and that his continued presence in the Legislature is a disservice to his constituents," Kelly said in a statement to KSNT. "He should resign immediately and seek the treatment that he needs. If he does not resign, the Legislature should use its process to remove him from office."

House Democratic Leader Tom Sawyer also urged Coleman to resign and seek help. “The stress of the legislature is not a health environment for someone in this mental state,” Sawyer said in a statement to KSNT.

Coleman and his lawyer did not immediately reply to NBC News' request for comment.