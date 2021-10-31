Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman arrested on domestic violence charge by Overland Park police

Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Coleman, who was previously accused of abusive behavior, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Saturday by Overland Park police and booked in the Johnson County Jail at 12:45 a.m. Sunday on the charge of domestic battery, jail records show.

He remained in jail as of Sunday morning, according to the log.

“Given what little we know about the situation, I am concerned for everyone involved,” Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman said. “I know that law enforcement will thoroughly investigate and assess the situation so that we can take appropriate action.”

Earlier in October, Coleman was banned from Kansas Department of Labor property after a top state official says he berated a police officer while trying to enter the agency’s headquarters in Topeka in September.

Democrats in the Kansas Legislature sought to have Coleman censured or removed from office in January because of an alleged pattern of abusive behavior predating his election in 2020.

Coleman has been accused of hitting, choking and leaving violent messages with an ex-girlfriend. He has also suggested he wanted a former Republican lawmaker to die of COVID-19 and promised to arrange a “hit” on Gov. Laura Kelly.

A committee that investigated the claims found sufficient evidence to believe the pattern existed but opted only to issue a letter of reprimand because the abusive behavior occurred before he took office.