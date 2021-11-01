Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman charged with misdemeanor domestic battery in Johnson County

Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman, who has a history of alleged abusive behavior, was charged Monday after he was arrested over the weekend on an accusation of domestic battery.

Coleman was charged with the misdemeanor in Johnson County District Court for allegedly “unlawfully, knowingly, or recklessly” causing bodily harm or physical contact Saturday with a person in a “rude, insulting, or angry manner.”

The victim in the case is either someone Coleman has dated, a relative or a household member, according to the complaint filed against him by an assistant district attorney. Further details of the allegations were not immediately known.

Overland Park police took Coleman into custody at 8:15 p.m. Saturday. He was booked at 12:45 a.m. Sunday into the Johnson County jail, where he remained Monday morning, according to jail records. He is set to be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

David Bell, one of Coleman’s attorneys, had no comment Monday morning.

Coleman’s arrest prompted new calls for his resignation.

The Star’s Robert A. Cronkleton contributed to this report.