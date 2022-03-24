Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman receives diversion in Johnson County domestic battery case

Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman will avoid serving jail time on domestic battery after he allegedly kicked and pushed his brother during an argument last year.

On Monday a Johnson County judge approved a diversion agreement struck between the Kansas City, Kansas Democrat and prosecutors on the misdemeanor battery charge brought against him last year.

Details of the agreement were not immediately available. Diversion is a process by which defendants agree to a set of conditions, such as community service or treatment, in lieu of serving time in jail.

The agreement signals a partial end to Coleman’s legal troubles following the October incident in which he allegedly pushed and shoved his brother and threatened to physically attack his grandfather. However, if Coleman violates the terms of the agreement he could be brought back to court.

Coleman did not immediately respond to The Star’s request for comment.

The 21-year-old representative with a history of erratic and abusive behavior has been embroiled in controversy since before he took office last year.

Though his term expires at the end of the year, Coleman is facing a second legislative investigation that could result in formal censure or expulsion from the Legislature. He is also charged with two traffic infractions in Douglas County after a November episode in which he allegedly led state troopers on a brief pursuit on Interstate 70 and acted in an “erratic” manner after he was pulled over.

Rep. John Barker, an Abilene Republican who chairs the investigative committee, said diversion would likely impact the inquiry which he hopes to complete by the end of the Legislative session.

Thus far, the committee has taken no action. It’s the second time he has faced the prospect of expulsion from the Legislature. An investigative committee was formed following a complaint last year alleging a pattern of abusive behavior toward women.

Though lawmakers at the time found the allegations against Coleman — including physical abuse of an ex-girlfriend — credible, they took no action because the behavior occurred before he entered office.

Since joining the House, however, Coleman has been arrested twice and was banned from the Kansas Department of Labor offices in Topeka after he berated a security guard.

Coleman is one of four Kansas lawmakers to face criminal charges over the last year but the only one to face a formal legislative investigation.

Rep. Mark Samsel, a Wellsville Republican, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after he allegedly kicked a student in the groin while substitute teaching. Sen. Gene Suellentrop, a Wichita Republican, led police on a chase the wrong way down Interstate 70 in Topeka while drunk. He pleaded guilty in October to driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Rep. Suzi Carlson, a Clay Center Republican, is facing municipal charges for driving under the influence and failure to stay in a single lane after a January arrest.