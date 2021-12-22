Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman set to appear in Johnson County Court in domestic battery case

Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman is set to appear in court by video conference on Wednesday in the domestic violence case against him in Johnson County.

A diversion hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. before Johnson County District Magistrate Judge James Phelan. Coleman is charged with misdemeanor domestic battery for allegedly spitting on, hitting and pushing his brother before threatening to attack his grandfather in an October incident.

The hearing comes after Coleman, a Kansas City Democrat, was arrested in Douglas County in November on suspicion of driving under the influence. Coleman is due in court in Douglas County next week related to the alleged DUI.

It is unclear what diversion deal could be available to Coleman and whether any potential agreement is impacted by his November arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence. Under diversion, prosecutors agree to hold off on prosecution if the defendant meets certain conditions, which can range from avoiding arrest to performing community service.

There’s no guarantee Wednesday’s hearing will yield new information or movement in Coleman’s case or possible diversion agreement.

Coleman’s legal trouble comes as he faces an uncertain political future. A House committee will investigate him after several lawmakers filed a formal complaint against him. The investigation could lead to recommendations of discipline, including censure or expulsion from the House.

Coleman already faced an investigation earlier this year over allegations of abusive behavior toward women, including behavior he has previously acknowledged. Lawmakers closed the investigation by offering an informal warning.

The Star’s Katie Bernard contributed reporting