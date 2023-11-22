Kansas reveals new standard license plate design. Here’s who will get it, and when

Some Kansas drivers will get a new standard license plate design beginning next spring.

The new design, unveiled Wednesday, features a wheat-yellow background with black and midnight blue text.

The design also displays the state’s motto, “Ad astra per aspera,” with “To the stars” inscribed at the bottom of the plate.

“The new design is part of the state’s phased approach to replacing current embossed standard plates because of safety concerns,” according to a news release from Gov. Laura Kelly’s office.

The design will help law enforcement read plates more clearly and identify drivers. Current embossed plates have deteriorated and lose roughly 50% of their reflectivity after five years.

Who will get the new Kansas license plate?

The new design will be given starting in March 2024 to vehicle owners who have embossed plates that need to be replaced.

This means owners who update their registration between March and December and have embossed license plates will get the new design on flat, print-on-demand plates, the release said.

“Vehicle owners who have embossed standard plates with registrations in January and February will receive the current design on flat, print-on-demand plates,” according to the state.

The state introduced the current flat, printed plates in 2018 after more than 100 years of manufacturing embossed plates with raised letters and numbers.

Kansas’ new license plate won’t be available until Aug. 15, a two-week delay.

Affected residents will be notified with instructions about replacing their current embossed plates at the appropriate time.

“Your renewal will be flagged,” the state said. “You will receive a temporary tag and a decal when you renew your registration.”

The Kansas Department of Revenue’s website provides more information and a frequently asked questions tab regarding the new design.