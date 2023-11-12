Kansas secretary of state: Business filings changing from annual to biennial reports

Kansas businesses will see a positive change when submitting required filings with the Secretary of State’s office in 2024. During the 2021 Kansas legislative session, my office introduced a bill that became law that will reduce the filing requirements with our office and cut government paperwork. Every year, Kansas business owners have been required to file an annual report with the Secretary of State’s office. This will soon change.

Starting in January, Kansas businesses will file an “Information Report” every two years instead of an “Annual Report” every year. Although the content of the report will remain the same, the transition from annual filings to biennial filings will reduce paperwork for Kansas business owners allowing them to focus more on their business and less time with the government. A business’ filing year will be determined by the year in which the business was formed. Those formed in even years will file in even years, and those formed in odd years will file in odd years. For more information about biennial filing or to get your business formation and filing date, please visit sos.ks.gov.

Scott SchwabKansas Secretary of State

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Kansas business filings will change from annual to biennial reports