Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran takes trip to Israel

PayPal-owned Venmo is rolling out a new feature starting today that will allow its users to track and manage multiple expenses among groups -- like families or roommates' household expenses, clubs or sports teams, community organizations and more. With Venmo Groups, users will be able to track, split, manage and settle up these ongoing expenses within the Venmo app. The feature is meant to replace more manual methods of bookkeeping, like spreadsheets, or the use of other dedicated apps for individual clubs, activities, trips or household bills, for example.