Kansas Sen. Suellentrop sentenced to two days in jail after wrong-way DUI on I-70

Kansas Sen. Gene Suellentrop will spend two days in jail for a wild wrong-way drunken ride down Interstate 70 in Topeka this spring after pleading no contest Monday to driving under the influence and reckless driving.

In exchange for pleading no contest on the misdemeanor charges, prosecutors dismissed a felony charge of attempting to flee or elude law enforcement officers that stemmed from the March 16 chase with police that ultimately ended near downtown Topeka.

The Wichita Republican, who is said to have called an officer “donut boy” following his arrest, would have been forced to leave office if found guilty of a felony. By pleading no contest to the misdemeanor charges, Suellentrop neither admitted nor disputed the charges against him.

Suellentrop will spend two days in jail, pay a $775 fine, have an ignition interlock placed on his vehicle and spend a year on probation, under the sentence agreed to as part of the plea deal.

“There are many lessons to be learned from circumstances such as these. I can assure you I’ve learned my share,” Suellentrop said in court.

According to police and 911 audio Suellentrop allegedly spent 10 minutes driving the wrong way on Topeka highways, nearly colliding with other drivers, early on March 16. He allegedly continued driving and led a Capitol Police officer on a short chase when he tried to arrest him. Police said they used two tactical vehicle interventions to stop Suellentrop’s car.

A criminal affidavit released in April alleged that Suellentrop threatened to fight an officer in addition to calling him “donut boy” and registered a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit hours after he was arrested.

Suellentrop’s Republican colleagues in the Senate voted him out of his leadership role in April after court records detailing his alleged conduct were made public.

While Suellentrop remains a member of the Kansas Senate and an active participant in floor votes and committee meetings, he would have been barred from public office if convicted of a felony.

Since he was first arrested in March, Suellentrop has said little about the allegations against him other than to apologize that the incident “caused a distraction.”