Kansas Senate overrides Kelly veto of GOP-drawn map after Republicans switch votes

John Hanna/AP
Jonathan Shorman, Katie Bernard
·4 min read

The Republican-controlled Kansas Senate voted Tuesday to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a congressional map that would divide Wyandotte County and dilute the voting strength of its minority residents.

The action sets up a crucial override vote in the House, where GOP leaders must summon a two-thirds majority to force the new district boundaries into law. The outcome will reveal whether the Republican Legislature or the Democratic governor currently holds the upper hand in the decennial fight over redistricting.

The map marks an brazen attempt by Republicans to draw boundaries that would weaken the electoral prospects of U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, the state’s sole Democrat in Congress. It divides Wyandotte County roughly along Interstate 70 between the 2nd and 3rd congressional districts. Currently, the entire county – along with Johnson County – is in the 3rd.

The new district lines would place Lawrence, a liberal college town, into the 1st Congressional District. The district, known as the Big 1st, encompasses the western areas of the state and its northcentral region and is reliably Republican.

Senators voted 27 to 11 to override the veto. The action marked a stunning turnaround from Monday, when the override attempt failed.

Sen. Mark Steffen and Sen. Alicia Straub – both Republicans – voted yes on Tuesday after originally voting no.

Steffen’s switch came after the Senate Health and Public Welfare Committee, hours before Tuesday’s vote, advanced a measure to the full Senate that would require pharmacists to fill prescriptions for ivermectin and require a review of state investigations into doctors who have prescribed drugs for off-label uses to treat COVID-19.

Steffen, a Hutchinson anesthesiologist, has said he is under investigation by the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts and has acknowledged prescribing ivermectin. If passed, the bill would block action against Steffen if the investigation against him is related to his prescribing off-label treatments. He ignored reporter questions Tuesday when asked why he changed his vote, instead asking reporters to attend a forum he is planning on off-label COVID-19 treatment.

Steffen, whose state senatorial district is in the 1st, criticized the congressional map during a floor speech, despite voting to override Kelly’s veto.

“The Big 1st has a long, proud history as a rural agricultural district of Kansas. Ten years ago, redistricting brought us liberal Manhattan. Now they’re dumping the Lawrence liberals in our laps,” Steffen said. “Just like illegal hunting killed off our buffalo in the 1800s, insidious redistricting will kill off the true conservative character of my beloved Big 1st.”

Straub, of Ellinwood, said she “stands for freedom and freedom over fear.”

Speaking to a reporter after the vote, Straub said she never supported the map, and that it harmed the 1st District but that voting to override the veto was a “stand for freedom.” She declined to elaborate on why.

Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes, a Lenexa Democrat, said the vote underscored what happens “when you get 24 hours and get to make some backroom deals to get your way.”

Senate President Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican and a leading supporter of the map, thanked Republicans in a caucus meeting after the vote.

“Those are tense times and sometimes difficult votes,” Masterson said.

Speaking to reporters, he denied a deal was made with Steffen related to the vaccine and off-label drug prescriptions. The votes changed, Masterson said, following “lots of conversations around a lot of different aspects of things.”

If the House follows the Senate and overrides the veto, the map is all but certain to face a court challenge. Democrats and Wyandotte County leaders allege the map, which splits the county in half for the first time in 40 years, constitutes racial gerrymandering, which is illegal under the federal Voting Rights Act.

The House needs five more yes votes to successfully override the veto. The vote is likely to be tight. And Rep. Tom Burroughs, a Kansas City Democrat, says he anticipates similar drama on the House floor to what was seen in the Senate.

House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer said he was optimistic that Democrats, with the help of Republicans could sustain the veto.

“This is by far the most politically gerrymandered map I’ve ever seen,” Sawyer said.

But Rep. Chris Croft, an Overland Park Republican and chair of the House redistricting committee, said he felt good heading into the vote.

House leaders have not yet scheduled the override vote.

The Star’s Aarón Torres contributed reporting

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court sides with GOP in Alabama election map case

    The Supreme Court put on hold a lower court ruling that Alabama must draw new congressional districts before the 2022 elections to increase Black voting power. The high court order boosts Republican chances to hold six of the state’s seven seats in the House of Representatives. The court’s action, by a 5-4 vote announced Monday, means the upcoming elections will be conducted under a map drawn by Alabama’s Republican-controlled legislature that contains one majority-Black district, represented by a Black Democrat, in a state in which more than a quarter of the population is Black.

  • Senate candidate Mark McCloskey disciplined by Missouri Supreme Court after waving gun

    The justices handed down the punishment in a brief order.

  • Kansas Gov. Kelly’s veto of GOP-drawn map survives, for now, after ‘circus’ in Senate

    “The truth is we can do better,” Sen. Dennis Pyle, a Hiawatha Republican, said after voting against overriding Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto.

  • After months of complaint by Elon Musk, Biden acknowledges Tesla

    U.S. President Joe Biden publicly acknowledged the role of Tesla in U.S. electric vehicle manufacturing on Tuesday, after Chief Executive Elon Musk repeatedly complained about being ignored. "From iconic companies like GM and Ford building out new electric vehicle production to Tesla, our nation's largest electric vehicle manufacturer, to innovative younger companies," Biden said, adding other start-ups and saying manufacturing is coming "back to America after decades."

  • Supreme Court restores Alabama’s GOP-drawn congressional map in voting rights battle

    Justices tee up legal battle over Voting Rights Act and protections against racial gerrymandering

  • Declining share of Americans see Trump as primarily responsible for Jan. 6

    A declining number of Americans say Donald Trump bears primary responsibility for the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to new data from Pew Research Center, a trend accompanied by a growing number who say the former president was not at all to blame for the riot.The results from Pew show that 43 percent of respondents view Trump as being primarily responsible for the attack, a drop from 52 percent last year. The surveys were...

  • Second gentleman Doug Emhoff was rushed out of a high school event because of a bomb threat: reports

    Emhoff was attending a Black History Month event at the Museum of Dunbar History, which is part Dunbar High School in Washington, DC.

  • Manchin skeptical of congressional staff union

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Tuesday appeared skeptical of congressional staffers unionizing, an idea that has gained support from top Democrats.Manchin, who said he hadn't heard of the unionizing effort, said he and his staff served at the "will and pleasure" of West Virginians."I want to make sure we serve the people of West Virginia. That's our responsibility. But if there's staff that is not being treated fairly, that should be looked into...

  • Fox News Totally Botches Slam On Unhealthy 'Blue' Cities, Which Were Actually Healthiest

    The real "Top Ten" unhealthiest cities in an analysis cited by Dan Bongino's "Unfiltered" program are all in Red states.

  • Va. Republicans block gay marriage, voting rights proposals

    Republicans in the Virginia House defeated measures Tuesday that would have let voters decide whether to strip legally outdated language prohibiting gay marriage from the state Constitution and automatically restore the voting rights of felons who have served their terms. Both proposed constitutional amendments passed the General Assembly last year when Democrats controlled the legislature. Similar measures are still alive in the Senate, but the House, which is now narrowly controlled by Republicans, would need to reverse its position for them to succeed.

  • White House condemns Florida bill to bar talk of sexual orientation in schools

    The White House on Tuesday condemned a bill making its way through the Florida legislature that would prohibit the discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in the state's primary schools."Every parent ... hopes that our leaders will ensure their [children's] safety, protection and freedom, and today conservative politicians in Florida rejected those basic values by advancing legislation that is designed to target and attack kids who...

  • Male economists are freaking out over a NYT profile

    A handful of prominent male economists, including former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, are freaking out — mostly on Twitter — about a weekend New York Times profile of economist Stephanie Kelton, known for her work on Modern Monetary Theory, or MMT.Why it matters: This Twitter-based econ fight is about more than one economist. It's an argument over a natural economic experiment — the U.S. government spending unprecedented sums to keep the economy from free-falling during COVID. Stay on top o

  • 'Dude, we could literally take it over': U.S. Capitol riot defendant faces jail time

    Joshua Wagner, the Greenwood Indiana man accused of entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday. Jail time is sought.

  • Mitch McConnell calls Jan. 6 a 'violent insurrection,' hits Republicans for censure of Cheney, Kinzinger

    GOP Senate leader McConnell broke with the Republican National Committee on the riot. The RNC censured two members on a committee to probe Jan. 6.

  • OnPolitics: SCOTUS rules Alabama may uphold gerrymandered districts

    The Supreme Court ruled Alabama does not have to redraw its congressional districts ahead of the November midterm elections.

  • FBI probes pre-Capitol riot meeting of far-right groups

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing a meeting in a downtown DC garage the day before the January 6 Capitol Hill riot between the then-leader of the Proud Boys extremist group, the now-indicted leader of the Oath Keepers militia and other far-right figures, according to two witnesses interviewed by FBI agents. Among the half dozen people gathered at a garage near the Phoenix Park Hotel was Oath Keepers head Stewart Rhodes, who was indicted this year on charges of “seditious conspiracy” in the insurrection. Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio, who was not present at the riot, was also at the garage meeting but left Washington afterward.

  • Youngkin Campaign Tweets Retaliatory Photo Of Teen For Sharing News Article

    The Virginia governor's campaign shared a photo of the high school senior in an apparent attempt to deflect attention away from the article.

  • How low, you ask? Kansas GOP forces through illegal map by endangering children

    Passing a bad map with bad politics? Business as usual in Kansas. | Editorial

  • ‘This Is Us’ Actress Milana Vayntrub: My Abortion Story

    Photo Illustration by Kristen Hazzard/The Daily Beast/GettyIn May 2020, I injured my ankle so badly I couldn’t move a toe. The slightest twitch sent a paralyzing bolt through my leg—like head-splitting microphone feedback that makes you recoil and cover your ears. That’s what back labor felt like—but in my spine.My baby was “sunny side up”—a vaguely appetizing term that meant his head was pushing against my spine. Every time I had a contraction, it felt like my back was breaking. The pain felt u

  • Kyler Murray scrubs social media, no longer follows Cardinals

    The move suggests he could be upset with the Cardinals.