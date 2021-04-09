Kansas Senate president: Suellentrop should ‘vacate’ leadership post over DUI arrest

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Katie Bernard
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson said Friday that Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop should lose his powerful leadership position — a departure from his past calls to let the court process play out.

Masterson’s new tone came the day after new court records detailed alleged aggressive and insulting behavior by Suellentrop toward a Capitol Police officer who arrested him last month for fleeing police while driving on the wrong side of interstate highways near Topeka.

“I think it’s clear that the majority leader needs to vacate the leadership office,” Masterson told reporters Friday morning.

Masterson had previously withheld public judgment, citing Suellentrop’s right to due process. But his new position came after Sen. Rick Kloos, a freshman Republican from Topeka, asked the GOP caucus to hold a closed-door meeting Friday afternoon to vote on Suellentrop’s continued leadership position.

Kloos said the request came with a “heavy heart.”

“We’ve all been patient, and with the new revelations yesterday I just felt it was time,” Kloos said. “I don’t care when the vote is, just today.”

Masterson agreed to hold the meeting but said a vote would be scheduled at that time and held in an open forum.

&#x002018;Clockwise from the far left, Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop, R-Wichita; Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover; Chase Blasi, Masterson&#x002019;s operations chief, and Sen. Mike Thompson, R-Shawnee, conferring in Topeka in early March.
‘Clockwise from the far left, Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop, R-Wichita; Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover; Chase Blasi, Masterson’s operations chief, and Sen. Mike Thompson, R-Shawnee, conferring in Topeka in early March.

Suellentrop, who is facing felony and misdemeanor charges, left the Kansas Statehouse on Thursday after the release of new documents in his court case.

He was expected to return Friday to cast a potentially decisive vote on a major education bill that ties school funding to expansions of school choice measures and restrictions on remote learning.

Thursday night, the Senate reached a 20-18 stalemate on the measure, one vote short of the 21 needed to pass. At the time of the vote, Suellentrop had gone back home to Wichita. The Senate planned to reconsider on Friday.

Despite the tenuous nature of Suellentrop’s leadership position and controversy surrounding him, Masterson said Thursday night it was appropriate for him to return for the vote.

“He made a foolish mistake and he’s gonna pay some severe consequences, but he still represents the people of that district,” Masterson said.

An affidavit released Thursday alleged Suellentrop threatened to fight an officer and called him “donut boy.” His blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit following his arrest March 16.

He’s accused of driving the wrong way on Topeka highways at high speeds for at least 10 minutes while intoxicated, leading police on a five minute pursuit.

Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop leaves a meeting with Republican lawmakers after making a statement behind closed doors. When asked for further comment, he declined and referred to his written statement.
Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop leaves a meeting with Republican lawmakers after making a statement behind closed doors. When asked for further comment, he declined and referred to his written statement.

The day after the arrest, Suellentrop, 69, said he was turning over the bulk of his formal duties to Assistant Majority Leader Larry Alley. But at least one Republican senator, Dennis Pyle of Hiawatha, said last month that Suellentrop was still playing a leadership role in the chamber.

Last week, Masterson bought Suellentrop out of the property they co-owned in downtown Topeka, terminating their relatively young business partnership.

Suellentrop stands to financially benefit each day he retains the title of majority leader. He will earn at least $1,948 if he holds on to the position until his first court date June 3.

He also remains on the Legislature’s internal governing body, called the Legislative Coordinating Council, and the State Finance Council. Both councils have played significant roles during the pandemic, including reviewing Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive orders.

Suellentrop’s only public comments on his arrest came last month after he addressed a closed-door gathering of GOP senators. In a statement at the time, he didn’t directly address the allegations, but said only that he regretted that “this incident” had caused a distraction for his fellow senators and staff and “from the important issues we are debating on behalf of the people of Kansas.”

The Star’s Jonathan Shorman contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Affidavit: KS GOP leader calls officer ‘donut boy,’ says he’d ‘take’ him in a fight

    Court records say his blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit.

  • Kansas Senate GOP leader charged with DUI faces ouster vote

    Republicans will vote on removing a powerful Kansas lawmaker charged with drunken driving from his leadership job following the release of a document saying he taunted the Highway Patrol trooper who arrested him and called the officer “donut boy.” The move against Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop would be the first time in at least several decades that a Kansas legislative leader faced an ouster vote before the end of his or her term. Senate President Ty Masterson committed Friday to an as-yet-unscheduled vote after a freshman GOP senator called for it during a morning caucus.

  • Andy Reid sent JuJu-Smith Schuster iconic texts during Chiefs pursuit

    The Chiefs head coach wanted to lure the former Pro Bowler to join Kansas City in its Super Bowl pursuit, so Reid broke out an incredible approach. By Adam Hermann

  • Researchers say elevated levels of COVID-19 in sewage water not cause for concern

    Researchers say elevated levels of COVID-19 in sewage water not cause for concern

  • Trooper Shot, 1 Dead After Employee Opens Fire at Texas Business: Police

    Sergio Flores/ReutersThe man who killed one person and wounded five others in a shooting at a cabinetry business in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon was an employee, police say.Larry Winston Bollin, 27, was taken into police custody about two hours after the rampage and booked on a charge of murder, according to the Bryan Police Department. Investigators have yet to determine a motive, and the victims have not yet been identified. Two of the five people injured were in critical condition as of late Thursday, while three others were said to be in stable condition. A state trooper who was shot during a pursuit of the suspect was in “serious but stable condition” following the manhunt. The Bryan Police Department said the shooting on Stone City Drive took place at around 2:30 p.m. local time. Police believe the shooter opened fire within Kent Moore Cabinets, where hundreds of people work, in the Brazos County Industrial Park. “Right now we feel that the scene is safe,” Lieutenant Jason James told reporters while a manhunt was still underway for the shooter. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement on the shooting, “I’ve been working with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect. Cecilia & I are praying for the victims & their families & for the injured officer.”A nearby school, Jane Long Intermediate, temporarily went into lockdown during the police response and would not release students but later lifted the measure, according to local reports.The shooting happened just hours after President Joe Biden gave a White House Rose Garden address on gun reform, calling gun violence “an epidemic” and “an international embarrassment.”On Wednesday, five people, including a beloved family doctor and his grandkids, were killed in a mass shooting in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The suspect, former NFL pro Phillip Adams, shot himself before he could be apprehended.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 3 newcomers in New Zealand cricket squad for 2 England tests

    South Africa-born batsman Devon Conway has been named among three uncapped players in the New Zealand cricket team which will play two tests in England in June. Conway has played Twenty20 and one-day internationals in the past year and is included in the test squad for the first time along with Wellington allrounder Rachin Ravindra and seamer Jacob Duffy. New Zealand has named a 20-man squad for the tests at Lord’s from June 2 and Edgbaston from June 10.

  • Christie's is planning to auction a set of 9 CryptoPunk NFTs for up to $9 million next month

    9 CryptoPunk NFTs, which are built on Ethereum blockchain by early cryptoart creators Larva Labs, will be auctioned as a set by Christie's in May.

  • Software flaw led to 'serious incident' on Tui flight

    A language difference meant some women were labelled as children, throwing out weight calculations.

  • Bedford bombing suspect was charged in February with possessing explosives in Hurst

    For the second time since February, a 37-year-old Tarrant County man has been charged with possessing explosives.

  • Manchin Reaffirms Commitment to Not Weaken the Filibuster

    Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a key moderate Democrat, on Wednesday reaffirmed his vow to protect the filibuster in the evenly divided Senate and suggested reluctance to his party repeatedly using a fast-track budget process to advance legislation without Republican votes. Manchin has long been one of the most stalwart defenders of the 60-vote threshold needed to end debate in the upper chamber, even as it threatens to derail key elements of President Joe Biden’s agenda. Despite previously toying with possible reforms to the procedural hurdle, he has repeatedly swatted away queries about what could drive him to vote to outright abolish the filibuster, even as Democrats have gamed out various scenarios in which he might relent. In an opinion piece published in The Washington Post, Manchin vowed that there was “no circumstance in which I will vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster,” and he urged party leaders to compromise on legislation instead of trying to work around Republican opposition. Ten Republicans are currently needed to join all Democrats in a 50-50 Senate to pass major pieces of legislation through the regular process. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The comments took on added significance after a key Senate official on Monday issued guidance that could allow Democrats to pursue the fast-track budget reconciliation process at least one more time before the end of the fiscal year Sept. 30, after they used it to pass Biden’s nearly $1.9 trillion pandemic relief law without any Republican votes. “We will not solve our nation’s problems in one Congress if we seek only partisan solutions,” Manchin wrote. “Instead of fixating on eliminating the filibuster or shortcutting the legislative process through budget reconciliation, it is time we do our jobs.” Pressure has mounted for Democrats to further push the boundaries of what a majority party can do unilaterally when in control of both chambers of Congress and the White House, in order to deliver on a series of campaign promises. While Democrats do not yet have the votes to abolish the filibuster, they have explored other avenues to ensure Biden’s agenda becomes law. In recent days, that has included expanding the frequency of reconciliation, which allows certain budgetary legislation to clear both chambers on a simple majority vote. While Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate parliamentarian, appears to have agreed with the Democratic argument that they can use the process multiple times in one fiscal year, it remains unclear how and when they might employ those possible opportunities, and for what. While Manchin did not outright refuse to support another use of the fast-track reconciliation process, he challenged both parties to work together and compromise on critical pieces of legislation, including infrastructure and tax changes. Any use of reconciliation would require Manchin — and virtually every congressional Democrat — to remain united behind the legislation. “Senate Democrats must avoid the temptation to abandon our Republican colleagues on important national issues,” Manchin wrote. “Republicans, however, have a responsibility to stop saying no, and participate in finding real compromise with Democrats.” While many questions remain about how Democrats could potentially use another chance at reconciliation, both Biden and congressional leaders insist they want to work with Republicans to reach compromises, particularly on the sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure proposal the White House just unveiled. “There are things we’re working on together — some of which we’ve passed and some we will pass,” Biden said Wednesday. He suggested a group of 10 Republican senators who sought to compromise on his pandemic relief plan did not do enough to jump start negotiations with their initial $618 billion plan. “If they come forward with a plan that did the bulk of it and it was a billion — three or four, two or three — that allowed me to have pieces of all that was in there, I would have been prepared to compromise, but they didn’t,” he added. The group of 10 Republican senators later issued a joint statement Wednesday evening arguing that the proposal had been “a first offer to the White House designed to open bipartisan negotiations” that instead had been dismissed “as wholly inadequate in order to justify its go-it-alone strategy.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 36 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 4-2

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night to open a five-game trip. Josh Morrissey, Trevor Lewis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets. Jets captain Blake Wheeler is sidelined indefinitely by head injury.

  • Iraq blames public for new virus record, urges vaccinations

    Iraq's Health Ministry has warned of “dire consequences” ahead because citizens are not heeding coronavirus prevention measures, after the country reached a new high in daily infection rates. Iraq recorded 8,331 new virus cases within a 24-hour period on Wednesday, the highest figure since the ministry began keeping records at the onset of the pandemic last year. Death rates are still fairly low relative to new infections.

  • In 2020, fewer than 3,000 local couples tied the knot. How did COVID impact vendors?

    During a typical year in Mecklenburg County, an average of 7,000 lovebirds get married.

  • US jobless claims up to 744K as virus still forces layoffs

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week to 744,000, signaling that many employers are still cutting jobs even as more people are vaccinated against COVID-19, consumers gain confidence and the government distributes aid throughout the economy. The Labor Department said Thursday that applications increased by 16,000 from 728,000 a week earlier. Jobless claims have declined sharply since the virus slammed into the economy in March of last year.

  • As Nina Turner runs for Congress in Ohio's 11th Congressional District, her local roots take center stage

    "It's crystal clear that the system itself is not working for the poor, the working poor ... and we have to do something about that," Turner said.

  • It's Modernism Week in Palm Springs. This DIY tour points the way

    Cruise the coolest pads and businesses in Palm Springs, home to more Midcentury Modern homes and businesses than anywhere else on the planet.

  • London mayor wants to host IPL matches in British capital

    The mayor of London wants to bring Indian Premier League cricket matches to the British capital. Mayor Sadiq Khan told The Associated Press he is working with London-based cricket team Surrey about the feasibility of getting IPL franchises to play in London, saying the city has benefitted from having NFL, NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball teams come across the Atlantic for games in recent years.

  • David Fletcher's single lifts Angels over Blue Jays in 11 innings

    The Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-5 in 11 innings on Thursday in Dunedin, Fla.

  • Column: Why Joe Manchin is good for the nation

    Sen. Joe Manchin III, who holds views across cultural lines, confounds the rigid antagonisms that keep us locked in partisan battles at any cost.

  • NBA betting preview: Clippers vs. Suns; Lakers vs. Heat

    The Clippers head into their Western Conference showdown with the Suns as the favorites with Phoenix coming off a big game against the Denver Nuggets.