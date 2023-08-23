Kansas serial killer BTK a ‘prime suspect’ in 1976 missing persons case

WICHITA, Kan. — After searching the former property of serial killer Dennis Rader, deputies from Osage County, Oklahoma, say there might be connections to other missing persons cases.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said the focus of Tuesday’s search in Park City, Kansas, was closely tied to the 1976 disappearance of Cynthia Dawn Kinney of Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

Oklahoma deputies search Kansas property formerly owned by BTK; BTK’s daughter speaks

“This ongoing investigation has uncovered potential connections to other missing persons cases and unsolved murders in the Kansas and Missouri areas, which are possibly linked to Dennis Rader,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office search in Park City on Tuesday, on Aug 22. 2023. (Osage County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

“The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has been working alongside the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), sharing crucial information and collaborating on this case.”

Deputies call what was found at Rader’s former residence as “items of interest,” saying they will undergo a thorough examination to determine the relevance to Kinney’s disappearance.

Speaking of Rader, Osage County authorities said the serial killer is “a prime suspect in these unsolved cases, including the Cynthia Dawn Kinney case from Pawhuska.”

