Kansas State University president announces cancer diagnosis

Kansas State University president Richard Linton shared "personal and difficult news" Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with throat and tongue cancer, just weeks before the start of the fall academic semester. Photo courtesy of Kansas State University

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Kansas State University President Richard Linton announced Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with cancer, just weeks before the start of the fall academic semester.

"I owe it to you all -- my K-State family -- to share some personal and difficult news as we prepare to launch forward," Linton wrote in a letter to students and faculty.

"This past week, I was diagnosed with throat and tongue cancer, which will require me to pursue daily treatments in Kansas City with the KU Cancer Center for the next few months. This is obviously not how I envisioned starting the fall semester, but it is necessary that I take these steps at this time, as this cancer is treatable and curable," Linton said.

Linton, who was hired as the 15th president at Kansas State last year, promised to remain engaged with the university as he announced another university leader was appointed by the Kansas Board of Regents to take his place as he undergoes treatments.

"Dr. Marshall Stewart, senior vice president and chief of staff, will represent me at important university events and meetings and collaborate with me on decision making," Linton wrote. "Dr. Stewart and I are completely aligned in how we lead this university."

Before serving as president at Kansas State University, Linton was dean of the college of agriculture and life sciences at North Carolina State. He also spent time working at Purdue and Ohio State.

"As I look to the future, I want you to know that I look to it with optimism -- that is the K-State way, and this community has instilled that in me," Linton wrote.

"K-Staters don't shy away from difficult situations or moments of uncertainty," he added.

"We face them head on and fight for the greatest outcome. That is what I do for you every day, and that is what I will continue to do for you as I embark on this journey."