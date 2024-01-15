Kansas State women’s basketball team crashes top 10 for best ranking in two decades

The Kansas State women’s basketball team can stop worrying about national respect.

It clearly has it based on the latest top 25 rankings from the Associated Press.

The Wildcats climbed all the way up to No. 7 in the poll following an impressive victory over Texas on Saturday. At 17-1 overall and 5-0 in the Big 12, they boast one of the best records in the entire sport and many are starting to take notice.

This is the highest that K-State has been ranked in the women’s polls since 2003.

K-State is also the top ranked team in the Big 12 this week. It had trailed both Baylor and Texas in that category last week, but the Wildcats are now ahead of them by several spots. The Longhorns dropped to No. 11 and the Bears fell to No. 12.

Iowa State is new to the top 25 this week at No. 24.

Head coach Jeff Mittie and top scorer Ayoka Lee can help the Wildcats build off their hot start and continue marching toward a potential conference championship this week as they head to TCU for a road game on Wednesday and then host rival Kansas on Saturday.

Both of those games will come with extra attention now that the Wildcats are a top 10 team.