Kansas teacher arrested after being accused of indecent liberties with a child

A Kansas teacher was arrested Monday after being accused of child sex crimes.

Russell Thomas, 61, of Herington was arrested on suspicion of three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and misdemeanor battery, according to a news release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

He was booked into the Dickinson County Jail.

Thomas was previously arrested on April 12 by authorities after he was accused of intimidating a witness in a felony investigation, according to a previous KBI news release.

“This crime is alleged to have occurred on April 7,” the previous KBI news release said.

KBI communications director Melissa Underwood said the two arrests are connected.

“Agents arrested Thomas in April for aggravated intimidation of a witness connected to the investigation,” Underwood said in Monday’s news release.

The April 12 news release said Thomas was a teacher in the Herington school district.