Kansas Teacher of the Year receives new car

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Teacher of the Year got some new wheels to ride around in style.

Taylor Bussinger, an eighth-grade social studies teacher at Prairie Trail Middle School in Olathe is this year’s Kansas Teacher of the Year. Tuesday, Enterprise Rent-A-Car surprised him with a new car. As teacher of the year, Bussinger will spend the next six months advocating for Kansas educators.

He said this experience is surreal, but he’s grateful for the part that he gets to play.

“It’s been a lot of imposter syndrome to be honest with you,” Bussinger said. “There’s a lot of amazing educators out there. I’m just blessed with the team that we have. We’re all on the same page about advocating for all of the teachers in Kansas and student voices.”

“It’s just awesome that, you know, they get the opportunity to go into the communities and show how valuable they are and what they can do to lead the future of America, our youth, and get them to the next level so they can prosper in life,” Enterprise Mobility Area Manager Austin Haywood said.

Bussinger said he’ll use the car to travel around the Sunflower State for conferences, conventions and meetings with policy makers during his term.

