Kansas teen dies, another flown to Wichita with injuries after car crashes into semi

An 18-year-old woman from Herington died after a car failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a semi truck in rural Marion County on Monday.

The crash was reported at 6:16 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 77 and 190th Street in the Centre township. A 2001 Ford Mustang was eastbound on 190th when it failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the trailer of a semi truck, Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs show.

The passenger of the Mustang, Michelle Brasch, died at the scene of the crash. The driver, 17-year-old Dwayne Moenning of Lost Springs, was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with serious injuries, the crash report said.

The driver of the semi, a 31-year-old man from Plano, Texas, was not injured in the crash.

The accident happened near Marion, which is about 58 miles northeast of Wichita.