Kansas tries to keep Kansas Capital Habeas Office from representing James Kahler in suit

This photo of convicted quadruple murderer James Kraig Kahler was taken at the August 2011 hearing in which a jury recommended he be sentenced to death by lethal injection.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach's office is asking a judge to disqualify the Kansas Capital Habeas Office from representing convicted quadruple murderer James Kraig Kahler in a civil suit he is pursuing.

The state's deputy solicitor general, Kris Ailslieger, said in a recent court filing that a conflict of interest should preclude that office from arguing the suit, which seeks to vacate Kahler's convictions and sentence.

Kahler, 60, was sentenced to death in 2011 after being convicted of capital murder in the 2009 gunshot slayings of his estranged wife, their two daughters and his wife's grandmother at their home at Burlingame in Osage County.

Authorities said Kahler gunned down Karen Kahler, 44; Lauren Kahler, 16, and Emily Kahler, 18; and Dorothy Wight, 89. His 10-year-old son, Sean Kahler, escaped.

Why did James Kahler sue?

James Kraig Kahler sought to vacate his convictions and sentence by pursuing a lawsuit filed Jan. 19 in Osage County District Court.

The suit was filed through a process permitted by state law by attorney Julia Spainhour, of the Topeka-based Kansas Capital Habeas Office.

A hearing regarding the case is set to take place by Zoom at 1:30 p.m. May 22 in Osage County District Court, according to court records.

Kahler's suit cites 14 reasons his convictions and/or death sentence should be overturned, including saying that:

• Juror misconduct occurred during the trial.

• Kahler's legal counsel did an ineffective job.

• The State Board of Indigent Defense Services violated Kahler's Constitutional right to effective representation before his 2011 trial when it successfully challenged his indigency and, therefore, his eligibility for appointed counsel from the state's Death Penalty Defense Unit. That forced Kahler to have to hire his own attorney.

Patricia Scalia, executive director for SBIDS, maintained in that successful challenge that Kahler wasn't eligible for appointed counsel because he had more than $800,000 in assets.

Story continues

What does Kansas AG Kris Kobach's office say?

Ailslieger filed a May 1 motion in Osage County District Court seeking to disqualify the Habeas Office from representing Kahler in the suit.

The Habeas Office "falls under the authority of SBIDS, and therefore, to argue Kahler’s claim, the attorneys of the Capital Habeas Office will have to argue that their own agency and their own executive director violated Kahler’s rights," Ailsleger's motion said.

"Clearly, having to argue against their own agency (and by imputation, against themselves) creates a conflict of interest for the habeas attorneys because one cannot be sure that their loyalty to Kahler is undivided, and one cannot be sure that the agency that employs them will not influence them and their approach to Kahler’s case," it added.

"Moreover, Kahler’s motion indicates that SBIDS officials are necessary witnesses to support his claim, and therefore, the Capital Habeas attorneys would be put in the position of having to question at trial in an adversarial manner, officials of their own agency, some of whom may very well be responsible for overseeing the attorneys themselves and the funding of the Capital Habeas Office," Ailschleger's motion said.

What else has happened in the James Kahler case?

Kahler filed a May 2 application with Osage County District Court asking that he be assigned a court-appointed attorney.

The application included a financial affidavit. That document said Kahler is unemployed and widowed, with the amount of money available to him totaling $333 in "forced savings" from El Dorado Correctional Facility, where state records show he is an inmate.

Kahler replied to a separate question regarding finances in his application by saying, "Retirement goes to son's trust."

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas AG alleges attorney conflict as James Kahler pursues civil suit