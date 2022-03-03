Kansas trooper pulls gun on state rep during traffic stop





A Kansas highway patrol trooper reportedly pulled a gun on Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman (D), who got out of his car holding an object that turned out to be a cell phone following a brief pursuit.

Court documents showed that 21-year-old Coleman was charged with two traffic violations, though he was initially arrested on suspicion for driving under the influence. The incident took place in late November, but the affidavit was just released on Wednesday, according to The Kansas City Star.

Around 1 a.m. on Nov. 27, Coleman was driving over 90 miles per hour on Interstate 70 and half of his car was in the left shoulder. After Trooper Michael Hamilton attempted to stop Coleman, the representative "abruptly" got out of his car holding a black object.

The affidavit said Hamilton pulled his gun and told Coleman to get in the car.

"Ok! Ok, man! Hands up! Don't shoot! What do you want? What's going on?" Coleman responded, putting his phone on the ground and his hands in the air.

Since his arrest, Republican and Democratic party leaders have called for his resignation, the City Star reported.

The lawmaker, who also faces prior domestic battery charges, is expected to appear in court for an arraignment in April.

His prior charges stem from allegations in October that he was in a physical altercation with his brother and threatened to physically attack his grandfather. He has also been accused of physical abuse of an ex-girlfriend, the newspaper added.

The Kansas Democratic Party suspended Coleman for two years over the allegations, the City Star noted.

The Hill has reached out to Coleman for comment.