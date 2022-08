Associated Press

Officers who stopped a Dayton mass shooter three years ago said in first-ever public remarks Wednesday that their training kicked in almost immediately as they headed toward the sound of gunfire. Most of the six officers on duty that night were relative newcomers to the department, but all said their instinct was to stop the threat as quickly as possible. “I’m thinking about where the threat is, where the civilians are, and how to safely and quickly end that threat and stop the violence,” said Officer David Denlinger in an interview recorded and released by the City of Dayton.