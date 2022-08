Benzinga

Inflation is a four-letter word for most people. In fact, it’s become such a drain on the economy that the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates all year to stop it. Regardless of the economy, or outside pressures, a good investor is always on the lookout for opportunities and, believe it or not, inflation is good news for investors in these sectors. Single-Family Home Rentals The average purchase price of a single-family home in America was nearly $400,000 earlier this year. If you’re