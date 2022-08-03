Kansas voters uphold abortion rights in the first vote since of Roe v. Wade was overturned
Voter turnout in Kansas's primary elections exceeded expectations with voters on both sides of the aisle opting to uphold the right to abortion.
Organizers said treating reproductive rights as a non-partisan issue was key to success in a Republican-leaning state
U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed Kansas voters rejection on Tuesday of a state constitutional amendment that would have declared there is no right to abortion. Biden said that the win to abortion rights advocates in a deeply conservative state showed that "the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion." The vote was the first statewide referendum on abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision in June.
For the first time since Roe v. Wade was overturned, voters will have the opportunity to directly decide abortion policy in their state.
People across the United States were talking about Kansas as the so-called Value Them Both abortion amendment results were coming in Tuesday.
The Department of Justice is challenging Idaho's new abortion law following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
