Kansas Wesleyan University cancels classes, events after professor dies in her office

Kansas Wesleyan University has announced that one of its professors died in her office yesterday sending shockwaves through the school. Classes were canceled as a result of the tragic news.

President Matthew Thompson sent a campus-wide message stating that Dr. Eileen St. John, head of the teacher education department, died on the campus located in Salina, Kansas, Thursday morning.

"Dr. St. John was a leader on campus and a family-oriented individual, who gave her all to her students every day," Thompson said. "She will truly be missed, and we will post additional information remembering her life and her effect on KWU in the very near future."

According to the university, chaplains were available Thursday morning at the student activities center, Shriwise Dining Hall, University United Methodist Church and the campus ministry house.

"In addition, the community is supporting us by offering counselors from USD 305 and other organizations," Thompson said. "People grieve differently, in different ways and at different times, and we want you to know that we respect that. Services will be available for some time and at different locations through the KWU footprint. If, at any time, you have a question about the location of those services, you may visit with Student Development or Human Resources."

Salina police rushed to the scene on campus

The Salina Police Department said in a separate release that officers were dispatched to the campus at 7:48 a.m. in regard to an injured person in one of the buildings. Salina police, the Salina Fire Department and EMS responded and worked with campus security to locate the scene.

"The location was secured by officers and the paramedics entered the location," police said. "The person was declared deceased."

Salina PD said there was no indication of any danger to the facility, staff, or students at the university, but detectives had responded that the investigation is ongoing.

School events cancelled in wake of professor's death

According to a statement posted to the school's website, all activities, including athletics, that were scheduled from Thursday to Sunday will be postponed for a later date.

At this time all practices are canceled and athletic contests through the weekend are postponed. Schedule adjustments will be announced as they become available. https://t.co/CM1aprBnZn — Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes (@kwucoyotes) February 8, 2024

"At this time, all practices are canceled, and athletic contests through the weekend are postponed," Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In reply to that post, it says the school's softball team was able to play in the two away games it had scheduled on Thursday before returning to Salina.

According to a statement from the Ottawa Braves, the men's and women's basketball double-header planned to be held on Saturday at KWU is among the events that have been postponed.

Student's reactions to death of beloved professor

Students didn't know at first if a student or professor had passed away. But, soon, the shock of Thompson's death could be felt throughout the campus.

“You could feel the pressure in the air of like how serious this was, because at this time the students didn't know if it was a student or faculty member that passed," said Cynder Toman, sophomore at KWU, told Kake News. "And then, as soon as her name was mentioned, I just felt everything drop. I was in absolute shock.”

Skyler Evans, a junior, told the news station that the professor was kind and caring.

“She will be greatly missed by more than just a handful of people," she said. "She will be missed by everyone here at Kansas Wesleyan and in the community.”

Maria Stanislow, a sophomore, described the professor as "laid back" and "just fun to be around.” She echoed Evan statement and said the professor would be remembered as someone who is kind and caring.

Funeral services for St. John have not yet been announced.

