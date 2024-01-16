Kansas Wesleyan University receives $90K grant for law enforcement certificate program

The criminal justice program at Kansas Wesleyan University just received a grant to assist its law enforcement officer certificate program.

The university announced that is received $90,000 from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program, the primary provider of federal criminal justice funding to states and units of local government.

The certificate program began in 2022 with the help of a grant from Saline County and therefore was specific to law enforcement officials (LEOs) in the county. This new grant will allow the program to be open to LEOs statewide and offered free of charge.

Additionally, the school said the coursework with the program will count toward the completion of a bachelor's degree.

This new funding comes a month after the school announced a $150,000 grant from the Wilson Family Charitable Trust to help launch the Jack Wilson Forensic CSI Lab and the Jack Wilson Criminal Justice Experiential Learning Center, expected to open later this year.

“We’re excited to expand this program,” said professor David Lanning. “It provides a great opportunity for LEOs across the state to deepen their education at no cost, as books, fees and tuition are all paid for through this grant.”

There are up to 50 spots available in the program, which covers courses including leadership for the future, culturally informed and trauma informed.

“Our Criminal Justice program is truly on the rise,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “Offering a program like this statewide can make Kansas a better place to live, work and play, and we’re thrilled that so many share that vision.”

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: Kansas Wesleyan gets $90K for law enforcement certificate program