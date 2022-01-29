Kansas woman accused of leading all-female battalion of Isis fighters and planning attack on US college

A masked fighter brandishes the IS flag (Reuters)

A mother who lived in Kansas has been arrested on charges of being a member of Isis – and of having led an all-female battalion of militants trained in the use of AK 47s, grenades and suicide belts.

Allison Fluke-Ekren was turned over to the FBI on Friday and is due to appear in court in Alexandria, Virginia, on Monday. The circumstances of her arrest were not immediately released although she is known to have been living in Egypt in recent years.

The 42-year-old is also suspected of having tried to recruit militants to launch an attack on a college campus in the US or a shopping mall.

A criminal complaint against her was filed under seal in 2019 but was only made public on Saturday after she was returned to the country to face charges.

The US Attorney in Alexandria said she had been charged with providing material support to a terrorist organisation.

