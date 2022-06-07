Kansas woman allegedly robbed bank with fake bomb, authorities say

A 51-year-old woman faces felony charges for allegedly robbing a north-central Kansas bank with a device in her handbag that authorities say was a fake bomb and then lying to police about a child abduction.

Jennie R. Aanenson, 51, was taken into police custody Monday morning outside of the Farmers National Bank in Kensington, Kansas, roughly 250 miles northwest of Wichita, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. She is accused of aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon, aggravated criminal threat and interference with law enforcement operations.

According to the KBI, authorities from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 10 a.m. to a robbery at the Kensington Bank. After Aaenson was taken into custody, she allegedly told police that her infant daughter had been abducted by two men, who then forced her to rob the bank.

The claims prompted a response from KBI, the Kansas Highway Patrol and other local agencies. After searching for vehicles Aanenson reported to police, authorities later determined that she did not have an infant daughter and no abduction occurred.

The Kansas Highway Patrol’s bomb squad was called out to examine the device, and found that it was not a bomb, according to KBI.

The FBI is expected to join the case and Aanenson may soon face charges in federal court, according to the KBI.