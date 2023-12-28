Kansas woman charged with murder and abandonment of a corpse in Clay County park

A woman has been charged with first-degree-murder for the killing of a man whose body was found at Rocky Hollow Park in Clay County on Dec. 22.

Elena Delcarmen Flores, 48, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse, according to Sarah Boyd, spokesperson for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday around 8:15 a.m., a Clay County Parks and Recreation employee found a man’s body near a roadway at Rocky Hollow Park, located at 14812 Old Quarry Road, Excelsior Springs, Boyd said in a statement.

The man is described as a white or Hispanic man between the ages of 35 and 45 years old, and has a tattoo of a bull on his upper left arm, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim has been identified, and his name will be released once the sheriff’s office finds a relative, authorities said.

The suspect is not yet in custody. The sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in finding Flores, who lives in Gardner, officials said.

She is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. She may use the names Elena Torres, Elena Flores Garcia or Elena Stores, Boyd said.

If located, officials are asking the public to call investigators at 816-407-3723 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).