Kansas woman charged with murder and abandonment of a man’s body in Clay Co. is on the run

Court documents reveal a woman charged with first-degree-murder in the killing of a man whose body was found at Rocky Hollow Park in Clay County on Dec. 22 allegedly planned to cover up the man’s death, and may have left the country.

According to a probable cause statement, Elena Delcarmen Flores, 48, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse.

The document said on Dec. 22 at 8:15 a.m., a Clay County Parks and Recreation employee found a man’s body near a roadway at Rocky Hollow Park, located at 14812 Old Quarry Road in the Excelsior Springs area.

The unidentified victim was found partially submerged in water with black plastic bags covering the man’s head and lower body, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. While deputies were at the scene, a red substance “consistent with blood” was seen on the plastic bag covering the victims head.

As the victim was removed from the scene for processing, severe blunt force trauma was identified on the man’s head and face, the deputy said in the statement.

The medical examiner conducted a preliminary autopsy and identified multiple blunt force trauma as the cause of death.

Based on reported evidence in the statement, Flores allegedly attacked the victim with a blunt instrument and attempted to cover up the crime scene by disposing and removing evidence.

During attempts to contact the victim’s family, authorities were told by a woman not identified in the statement that her mother was the victim’s girlfriend. The woman reportedly told officials that Flores went to Mexico because of a family emergency. Court documents said Flores reportedly advised the woman to tell anyone who called from her job that she resigned. The unidentified woman later told detectives she was upset because Flores allegedly used her car, a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with Kansas plates, the entire day on Dec. 21.

The woman told authorities that on Dec. 20 “into” Dec. 21, she went inside a room after hearing a scream and found Flores holding a bat. Flores reportedly had the woman assist in carrying a mattress with a piece cut out, according to court documents. Flores and the woman allegedly placed the mattress on top of a silver Honda CRV. The location of the mattress is reportedly unknown, per court documents.

Court documents also include a statement from a juvenile witness who told deputies Flores said to “stay in the living room and not to move while she and the woman cleaned the bedroom with “acid” and “removed furniture and carpeting.” According to the child, Flores advised her to lie about what she saw because she may go to jail. The statement further alleged that Flores repeatedly contacted the juvenile by text to delete all phone calls and records.

Based on evidence, authorities believe Flores fled to Mexico.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 816-407-3723 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).