Kansas woman sentenced to 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion

Justin Klawans, Staff writer
·1 min read
Two women in burqas walk in Syria in 2021
Two women in burqas walk in Syria in 2021 DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images

A Kansas woman was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for leading an all-female fighting battalion for the Islamic State while living in the Middle East, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, engaged in a variety of terrorist acts in Syria, Libya, and Iraq from 2011 to 2019, the DOJ said. According to The Associated PressFluke-Ekren willingly admitted to prosecutors that she was the leader of the Khatiba Nusaybah, a female fighting force made up of around 100 women and girls. The DOJ reported some of these girls were as young as 10 years old.

During her time as the group's leader, the DOJ said Fluke-Ekren trained the group's members on numerous terrorism tactics. This included the use of automatic weapons and assault rifles, as well as the operation of hand grenades and suicide belts.

These illegal acts also extended to Fluke-Ekren's own children, the DOJ said. Two of her children, a daughter and son who are now both adults, told prosecutors their mother had dragged them across the world in a "lust for control and power," and AP reported they had also been sexually and physically abused by Fluke-Ekren.

In a series of letters, the two children denounced their mother and asked the court to give her the maximum sentence — a request the judge granted.

Throughout the trial, Fluke-Ekren's story had been unveiled nearly in its entirety, painting the unique case of how a seemingly typical Kansas mom wound up an Islamic State zealot.

You may also like

Department of Education releases new regulations revamping student loan relief programs

Bolsonaro refuses to concede Brazilian presidential election

7 terrifyingly funny cartoons about America's spooky political season

Recommended Stories

  • American woman who led an ISIS military battalion sentenced to 20 years in prison

    An American woman who led an all-female Islamic State battalion was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday after she admitted to training dozens of women and

  • Kansas woman who led ISIS battalion sentenced to 20 years in prison on terrorism charge

    A Topeka, Kansas woman faces 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a terrorism charge for leading an all-female ISIS military battalion in Syria.

  • American woman who went from Kansas teacher to ISIS leader sentenced to 20 years in prison

    Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, received a 20-year sentence Tuesday. Prosecutors said she planned attacks in the U.S. and aided extremists after Benghazi.

  • Magic mushroom compound shows promise as depression treatment in key study

    The main psychoactive ingredient found in magic mushrooms can significantly reduce symptoms of difficult-to-treat depression, data from the largest clinical trial ever to test the keenly-watched compound has found. The mid-stage study, conducted by the London-based and Nasdaq-listed COMPASS Pathways, involved 233 patients with so-called treatment-resistant depression who have failed to benefit from at least two antidepressants. COMPASS' compound is believed to target the bits of the brain intimately involved with processing emotion, said James Rucker, consultant psychiatrist and senior clinical lecturer at King’s College London, who was involved in the study.

  • Fourth Consecutive Fed Hike Drives Interest Rates to Highest Point Since 2008

    The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates dramatically again on Wednesday in an effort to combat the persistent inflation burdening the American economy.

  • Tewksbury dog rescued after being stranded on island, missing for two days

    Officials learned Monday that the missing dog was actually a stranded dog after a neighbor noticed the small dog stuck on a mud island in the middle of Round Pond.

  • Houston mayor discloses that he had cancer surgery, therapy

    Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner revealed Wednesday that he underwent surgery and six weeks of radiation therapy during the summer for bone cancer in his jaw. Turner made the disclosure during a question-and-answer session after he delivered his annual State of the City address, the Houston Chronicle reported. Turner missed a few weeks of City Council meetings while receiving his radiation therapy in August and September.

  • Suspect wanted in Newark police shooting taken into custody

    A suspect in the shooting of two Newark police officers is in custody.

  • Harris calls for Iran’s ouster from UN group charged with protecting women’s rights

    Vice President Harris on Wednesday called for Iran to be removed from the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, the body charged with promoting gender equality and addressing issues related to women’s rights. “Iran has demonstrated through its denial of women’s rights and brutal crackdown on its own people that it is unfit to…

  • Who are the best soccer players of all time?

    With the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, let's take a look at the best soccer players of all time with some set to take the pitch in Qatar.

  • Indonesia revokes drug companies' licenses after 159 deaths

    Indonesian authorities have revoked the licenses of two pharmaceutical companies to produce syrup-type medicines following the deaths of 159 children due to acute kidney injury, officials said Tuesday. Penny Lukito, chief of the Food and Drug Monitoring Agency, known as BPOM, said it found that PT Yarindo Farmatama and PT Universal Pharmaceutical Industries had changed suppliers of propylene glycol, a component of the syrups, and the type they were using was contaminated with other chemicals.

  • Who Is Yolanda Hadid's Boyfriend? All About Joseph Jingoli

    Yolanda Hadid and Joseph Jingoli first met on her Pennsylvania farm

  • Kate Middleton's Sweet Family Photos are Displayed in a New Video

    They include a framed shot of Princess Kate and Prince William gazing lovingly at each other during a trip to Pakistan.

  • Spartans star Windmon among 4 more suspended in tunnel melee

    One of the Big Ten's top defensive players and three other Michigan State football players were suspended Tuesday for their roles in the melee in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller and coach Mel Tucker announced the latest suspensions in a statement, bringing the total number of suspended players to eight. The players suspended Tuesday were defensive end-linebacker Jacoby Windmon, cornerbacks Malcolm Jones and Justin White and defensive end Brandon Wright.

  • ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 61% of the company

    Every investor in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. ( NYSE:IACC ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Biden’s FDA Throws Abortion Pill Providers Under the Bus

    President Joe Biden promised a “whole of government” response to attacks on abortion last fall, but now, instead of pushing to expand access to medication abortion, the Food and Drug Administration is using the press to condemn doctors who prescribe abortion pills to patients before they’re pregnant.

  • Canada plans record immigration targets amid labour crunch

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada plans to welcome a record 500,000 new permanent residents in 2025 and has boosted its targets over the next two years as the country looks to ramp up arrivals to address an acute labour shortage, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said on Tuesday. Canada now expects to welcome 465,000 new permanent residents in 2023, up 4% from a previous target, and 485,000 in 2024, up 7.5%. "This year's immigration levels plan will help businesses find the workers they need," said Fraser in a statement.

  • Dylan Dreyer Learned This Parenting Lesson From Julia Roberts

    When Dylan Dreyer is struggling with mom guilt, she reminds herself of some advice Julia Roberts shared with TODAY viewers.

  • Tom Brady details mindset after 'amicable' divorce from Gisele Bundchen

    Bucs quarterback Tom Brady shared his first public comments since his divorce from Gisele Bundchen on Monday, revealing how he's balancing life on and off the field.

  • Troll's Trailer Roars Onto Screens

    From the very begining of the trailer for Troll, a new Norweigan-language fantasy-action film directed by Roar Uthaug, it’s clear that there’s something very wrong in the mountains. Uthaug is the director of Tomb Raider (the 2018 version) and 2015 disaster thriller The Wave, and his new Netflix film seems to combine a magical fascination with the fairy realm with an exploration of how ancient creatures might actually interact with the modern world.