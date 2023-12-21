Kansas woman sues Lyft, alleging rideshare drivers raped and robbed her in Lawrence

A Kansas woman has filed a lawsuit against the rideshare company Lyft and three individuals who she claims in the suit are responsible for a “violent rape” last year, alleging negligence, liability and assault and battery.

The lawsuit, initially filed in district court and then refiled in federal court on Dec. 11 on behalf of a Kansas woman who is anonymous in court records, is seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

Named as defendants in the suit are Lyft, Joshua Williams, Michalia Williams, and Terri Parham. Although Joshua Williams and Michalia Williams are the only two accused in the assault, Parham is being sued for allowing her license to be used in Michalia Williams’ Lyft application. The lawsuit further alleges that Lyft is “directly liable” for failing to protect riders like the plaintiff from violent criminals and sexual predators.

The suit contends the young woman had been drinking when she booked a Lyft ride on March 5, 2022.

The woman recognized the driver, Michalia Williams, whose name in the app was under “Terri.” The woman got into the vehicle with Williams, who was alongside her husband, Joshua Williams.

According to court documents, the plaintiff was unaware that Joshua Williams had “an extensive criminal record, including convictions of aggravated assault, battery, disorderly conduct, driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.”

The plaintiff argues in the suit that she entered the vehicle under the impression that the defendants represented Lyft as professional drivers, ensuring her safety.

Once the woman entered the vehicle, the defendants drove to her requested stop, a liquor store, before heading to her apartment. During the ride, the victim alleged that defendants Michalia and Joshua Williams assaulted her and manipulated her into accessing her apartment. While in the car, the defendants allegedly deactivated the Lyft app and then entered her home.

The suit says Joshua Williams and Michalia Williams “violently raped” the plaintiff while she was intoxicated. After the attack, the suit claims the defendants stole some of the woman’s personal belongings and fled the scene.

The next day, the victim went to a hospital in Lawrence to receive a sexual assault exam. Following the exam, the case was referred to Lawrence police.

According to the suit, Joshua Williams and Michalia Williams were both charged with aggravated criminal sodomy and theft.

Michalia Williams was approved to be a Lyft driver after submitting a fraudulent application, including a photo of herself along with Terri Parham’s drivers license, per the suit. As a result, Parham is being sued for negligence for her involvement which led to the attack.

The plaintiff wants Lyft to be held accountable for “negligent hiring, supervision and retention of Lyft drivers Terri Parham, Joshua Williams, and Michalia Williams,” who she claims were all involved.

The suit contends the plaintiff called Lyft to notify the company of her assault, and they allegedly “hung up on her.”

The woman has since suffered mental and emotional stress due to Lyft’s negligence, and “will never be the same,” the suit says.

Lyft and their attorneys were not immediately available for a response. There were no attorneys listed for the other defendants.