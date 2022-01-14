Kantner man accused of assaulting teen

Jan. 14—SOMERSET — A Kantner man faces 40 criminal charges, accused of sexually assaulting a teen over a four-month period in 2019.

According to Somerset Borough Police, Mark Swope Jr. was arrested after investigators were informed by Somerset Area High School officials that a 16-year-old student reported she had been assaulted at her home.

Police said that through the investigation, they learned the teen was sexually assaulted beginning in March 2019.

Swope was interviewed by police and at one point, blamed the teen but confessed to committing sexual acts with her, Somerset Police said.

Swope now faces five counts each of the following charges — statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years old.

The latter charge reflects the fact the teen was 14 years old when the earliest crimes were alleged to have occurred.

Other charges include multiple counts of endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, indecent assault and indecent exposure, court records show.

Swope was lodged in Somerset County Jail on $125,000 bail.

A Jan. 18 preliminary hearing is scheduled before District Judge Kenneth Johnson.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Swope.