Kanye Took 50 Cent's Advice To 'Go Cool Off' And Says He Now Knows 'How It Feels To Have A Knee On My Neck'

Last week, Kanye West made his return to Instagram after facing a brief suspension on the platform for sharing antisemitic comments. The Chi-Town rapper had just learned of the closing of his Simi Valley-based private school, Donda Academy, and had been sharing a number of posts amidst his return to social media. One of his Instagram posts was aimed at 50 Cent, who is now residing in Houston, TX. It appeared that with the fate of Donda Academy in the air, West assumed 50 Cent would be interested in partnering with him to bring the school to Texas.

“We got Donda school designs we need to build with 50 in Houston,” the rapper wrote under one of his posts.

50 Cent appeared to toy with the idea, however it was very clear that he wanted no parts of West’s residual backlash.

The “In The Club” rapper reposted a screenshot of Kanye’s post letting Kanye know that although he’s down with a collaboration, he’s not sure if the timing is right.

50, though, isn’t so sure about that at the moment.

“Ok YE lets build a school in Houston but go cool off … N***a you hot right now the Feds all on you!” the “Best Friend” rapper said in a since-deleted post.

In a follow up post, 50 Cent expressed that he has been seriously considering the idea of building a school in Houston.

“You know the vibes I’m on the move,” he wrote. “I never built a school, I might really build one in Houston.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

50 gave some advice to West after hearing rumors about the controversial rapper having an admiration for Adolf Hitler.

“I have never seen anything like this before,” 50 wrote in a deleted caption. “I think Kanye should buy the car he likes the best and just ride off into the sun set, it’s really a wrap. People are really hurt by this s**t. I have seen people in this position because of things they have did not things they have said. Now you gotta master the art of shutting the f**k up! … you gonna make everybody hot. Go cool off!”

Story continues

As Blavity previously reported, West went on an antisemitic rant on Twitter earlier this month.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight, but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” West tweeted. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Antisemitic because Black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Since then, the Grammy-winning artist has lost his agent, tons of brand partnerships and billions of dollars, as Blavity previously reported. He was also forced to closed his school, Donda Academy, which re-opened hours later thanks to the help of families and supporters.

During his appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Kanye West issued somewhat of an apology to the Jewish community for how his comments made them feel.

“I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the confusion that I caused,” he said on the show. “I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I have been through.”

West continued his apology tour on Lex Fridman’s podcast, where he one again haphazardly attempted to make amends again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Many members of the Black community criticized Kanye West for quickly apologizing for his comments towards the Jewish community, but never truly apologizing for the many things he’s said against Black people — most recently comments made regarding the death of George Floyd.

After weeks of silence regarding his comments towards Floyd, in which West told the Drink Champs podcast that the 46-year-old did not die at the hands of Derek Chauvin but by fentanyl use, West is finally speaking up.

In front of a group of reporters in Los Angeles, the rapper made a statement

“When I see that [George Floyd] video as a Black person, it hurts my feelings and I know that police do attack…and America is generally racist. I understand that when we got to say Black Lives Matter, the idea of it made us feel good together as a people,” West began. “When Black Lives Matter came out, it made us feel better as a people. Now afterwards, there were some things about where the money went. There were some things about where it was used in order to push us towards the Democratic vote. So when I said that, and I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people. It hurt the Black people. So I want to apologize [for] hurting them because right now God has shown me by what Adidas is doing and by what the media is doing, I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now.

West went on to say, “So thank you God for humbling me and letting me know how it felt, because how can the richest Black man not be humbled other than to not be a billionaire in front of everyone off of one comment.”

Following West’s initial comments on the Drink Champs podcast, Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd’s only daughter, Gianna Floyd, filed a lawsuit seeking $250 million dollars in damages for “harassment, misappropriation, defamation and infliction of emotional distress.” According to Forbes, when adidas cut ties with the rapper, it dropped his net worth down to only $400 million. A lawsuit like this could leave him catastrophically in debt.

As for Kanye feeling like his legacy is ruined, the rapper says that he is not worried and puts his faith in God’s plan.