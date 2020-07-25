Kanye West apologizes to wife Kim Kardashian West on Twitter: 'I did not cover her'

Kanye West has taken to Twitter to apologize to his wife Kim Kardashian West for his recent behavior.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," he said on Saturday. "I did not cover her like she has covered http://me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

The apology comes a few days after he posted cryptic messages about his wife of six years.

In addition to a series of now-deleted tweets, West, who announced earlier this month that he is running for president, also gave a rambling speech during a campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday in which he broke down crying when saying that he and Kardashian nearly terminated their first pregnancy.

He also claimed he is trying to divorce Kardashian West since she had a meeting with rapper Meek Mill.

"I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek Mill at the Waldorf for 'prison reform,'" he wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

"Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor," he tweeted Monday before deleting it. West's deleted tweets also included claims that the movie "Get Out" was based on him and a request for his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, to give him a call.

On Wednesday, July 22, Kardashian West broke her silence over her husband's tweets.

"(Kanye) is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar (sic) disorder," she wrote at the time. "Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions."

"We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most," the 39-year-old reality star concluded. "I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well-being and for your understanding."

West has spoken openly in the past about living with bipolar disorder, including a 2018 interview with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

"I think it's important for us to have conversations about mental health," he said. "There's some cases of bipolar where people go low, I'm one that goes high."

The famous couple are parents to four children: North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.