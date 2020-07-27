Kanye West apologizes to wife Kim Kardashian for recent behavior: 'I know I hurt you'

Kanye West took aim at many people last week, but only one of them has gotten an apology: the rapper's wife, Kim Kardashian West.

On Sunday, the 43-year-old tweeted, "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter."

"I did not cover her like she has covered me," he explained. "To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

The apology comes after the Yeezy designer, who announced a desire to run for president last month, left fans concerned following an emotional appearance at a rally in South Carolina. The "Heartless" singer's social media activity in the days since also sparked worry for him.

On July 22, the reality star, 39, addressed her husband's outbursts by reminding fans of West's mental health struggle, writing, "As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder."

"Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," she added. "I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

The Wests have been married since 2014 and share four children together.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.

